Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr edge past Al Ettifaq to go eight points clear at top

Al Nassr took advantage of their rivals being tied up in the AFC Champions League Elite Finals to go eight points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League following a narrow 1-0 win over Al Ettifaq on Wednesday night.

Al Hilal, in second place, have a game in hand, but Nassr now have a commanding lead at the summit as Jorge Jesus' side edge closer to a first league title since the 2018-19 campaign.

Sadio Mane had an early chance cleared off the line, before Al Nassr broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when Kingsley Coman buried the rebound after Marek Rodak had denied Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo then hit the woodwork, before Ettifaq were a threat and Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele were both denied by a Bento double save as the visitors looked to hit back early in the second half.

Ronaldo's continued to search for the second but saw another effort cleared off the line, while Joao Felix and Mane missed further opportunities for the hosts.

Those missed chances never looked like being costly as Al Ettifaq's challenge dwindled and they were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time as Jack Hendry saw red for an elbow on Felix.

Ronaldo celebrated the win on social media and praised the Al Nassr fans, as he said: "Great energy in the stands."

Al Nassr travel to Dubai to face Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League 2 competition on Sunday.