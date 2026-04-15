UAE decision on school return expected today

The Ministry of Education, plus relevant higher education authorities, are scheduled to announce a decision on in-person learning on Wednesday.

Schools and universities have been teaching online since the beginning of March, after Iran first attacked the UAE with missiles and drones.

However, an announcement on Tuesday that nurseries in the Emirates will begin reopening gradually this week, was followed by a statement that the nationwide position for schools and the rest of the education sector would be clarified on Wednesday.

It was previously announced that remote learning would continue across the UAE until at least April 17, after which it would be reviewed weekly.

The update came from the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council in a social media post made by the UAE Government Media Office.

It said inspections are being conducted by government and local education authorities to ensure full readiness for the return to in-person classes.

Guidelines are also being developed to support flexible transitions between in-person and remote learning as needed.

Teaching disrupted

The Iran war has caused major disruption to education. Aside from the switch to remote learning, international A-level and GCSE examinations have been cancelled. Leading UK education boards confirmed this month that summer exams for school leavers and university hopefuls would be scrapped, possibly putting academic aspirations on hold.

The country’s air defences have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

Since the war began, attacks have led to the martyrdom of two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor. A further 10 civilians have been killed in the Emirates, including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian citizens.

There have been 224 recorded injuries in the UAE during the conflict.