UAE confirms no Iranian air strikes on Thursday

The UAE Armed Forces dealt with no ballistic missiles and no drones on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said.

It marks the first day since the Iran war began that the country's air defences dealt with no missiles and comes a day after a two-week ceasefire was announced.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

The pause in hostilities was confirmed by the US President Donald Trump, Iran and mediator Pakistan shortly before 4am on Wednesday morning.

Since then, the UAE has said it is "seeking further clarification" on how the deal will prevent future Iranian attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran's attacks across the Gulf over the last five weeks "necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations".

It called for a "comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran’s full range of threats", as the US and Iran prepare to hold talks in Pakistan this weekend.

Since the war began, attacks have led to the martyrdom of two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor. A further 10 civilians have been killed in the Emirates, including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian citizens.

There have been 224 recorded injuries in the UAE during the conflict.