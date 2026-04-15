Nurseries in Dubai and Sharjah to start reopening from Thursday

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

Children in Dubai and Sharjah will begin to return to nurseries from Thursday as part of a nationwide strategy to resume in-person learning after weeks of disruption owing to the Iran war.

Nurseries in government premises and commercial buildings in both emirates will welcome back learners first, authorities confirmed.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority said the decision to reopen individual centres would be subject to its approval and in line with "comprehensive safety regulations and procedures".

Sharjah's Private Education Authority said some nurseries would open their doors from Thursday, subject to administrative and teaching staff completing training on crisis and emergency protocols.

The authority said the measures were being taken to ensure children return to a "safe and supportive environment".

It comes after the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council on Tuesday set out a phased reopening of nurseries from this week.

Those not included in the initial phase can send nursery teachers to homes and community centres in the interim, in accordance with rules and existing procedures.

A decision on a return to classrooms in schools and the rest of the education sector will be announced on Wednesday through the official channels of the Ministry of Education and “relevant higher education authorities”.

Sharjah teachers go back to school early

Teachers and administrative staff in Sharjah will return to private nurseries and schools from Wednesday, Spea announced to help prepare for the resumption of lessons.

It said the step was being taken to "ensure their readiness and training on emergency and crisis protocols".

Nurseries, schools and universities have been operating remotely since the beginning of March due to Iranian air strikes on the UAE.

It was previously announced that remote learning would continue across the UAE until at least Friday, after which it would be reviewed weekly.

The war has caused major disruption to education. Aside from the switch to remote learning, international A-level and GCSE examinations have been cancelled.

Leading UK education boards confirmed earlier this month that summer exams for school leavers and university hopefuls would be scrapped, possibly putting academic aspirations on hold.

The Central Board of Secondary Education in India also cancelled its Grade 12 exams.