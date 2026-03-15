Pupils at the Indian High School in Dubai. Grade 12 exams determine what universities in India youngsters are able to attend. Photo: The Indian High School
Pupils at the Indian High School in Dubai. Grade 12 exams determine what universities in India youngsters are able to attend. Photo: The Indian High School
Pupils at the Indian High School in Dubai. Grade 12 exams determine what universities in India youngsters are able to attend. Photo: The Indian High School
Pupils at the Indian High School in Dubai. Grade 12 exams determine what universities in India youngsters are able to attend. Photo: The Indian High School

News

UAE

Indian CBSE grade 12 exams cancelled in Middle East as Iran war rages

Indian education authority says it will contact schools about results for pupils

The National

March 15, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Indian schools in the UAE have cancelled grade 12 exams as Iran launches missile and drone attacks across the region.

The Central Board of Secondary Education in India announced on Sunday that all grade 12 exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10 would be scrapped across the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

“The mode of declaration of results for class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately,” the CBSE board said in its notification.

The authority said initially that the exams would be postponed in the Middle East, after the Iranian attacks began. The CBSE curriculum is popular among the Indian community in the region and the decision will affect hundreds of pupils.

Grade 12 exams are similar to A-levels in the British curriculum and the scores determine what universities in India pupils are able to attend.

Disruption to education

Schools in the UAE switched to remote learning on March 2 as a precautionary measure, as Iran launched strikes on the country. Authorities also brought forward the spring holidays for schools and universities in the country.

The break began on March 9 and will run until March 22.

The Ministry of Education previously set out measures to assess the performance of public school pupils in the second term, owing to disruption caused by the conflict.

The ministry said on social media that second term grades "will be determined based on the continuous assessments, projects and assignments completed by students during the term".

SAT exams – a standardised digital test used by many colleges and universities in the US – in the UAE have also been affected. The College Board, which administers the exams, shared details on its website of dozens of centres in the UAE that have postponed tests due to be held from March 14 to 28.

Updated: March 15, 2026, 11:58 AM
IndiaUAEBahrainSaudi Arabia

Most popular today

1

National Youth Orchestra becomes first from UAE to perform at Carnegie Hall

2

US-Iran latest: UAE intercepts four more Iranian ballistic missiles and six drones

3

One Piece season 3 will include moments 'never possible on any other TV show'

4

Forex considerations for UAE expats: Why currency risk needs attention

5

What are the rules on remote work for the private sector in the UAE?

6

US-Iran latest: Israel hits hundreds of targets across Iran as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

7

We won't back down in face of bullying, UAE minister tells Iran

8

Saudi Arabia targeted with 50 drones within hours as Iran launches new wave of attacks on Gulf

9

Eid Al Fitr to begin on March 20, astronomy centre predicts

10

Emirati Children's Day: President Sheikh Mohamed says youth remain 'safe and protected' in challenging times