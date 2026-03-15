  • Iran threatens escalation after US hits 90 targets on Kharg Island
  • Middle East at a 'historical crossroads,' El Sisi says
  • F1 calls off Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix in April
  • IRGC commander rejects US claims its navy has been destroyed
  • Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 826
  • Israel and Lebanon 'to hold US-mediated direct talks'
  • Attacks on UN peacekeepers could amount to war crimes, Guterres says
  • UAE, Qatar and KRG condemn targeting of Emirati consulate in Erbil
  • Six-thousand Emiratis have returned safely to the UAE
Updated: March 15, 2026, 2:47 AM