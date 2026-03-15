- Iran threatens escalation after US hits 90 targets on Kharg Island
- Middle East at a 'historical crossroads,' El Sisi says
- F1 calls off Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix in April
- IRGC commander rejects US claims its navy has been destroyed
- Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 826
- Israel and Lebanon 'to hold US-mediated direct talks'
- Attacks on UN peacekeepers could amount to war crimes, Guterres says
- UAE, Qatar and KRG condemn targeting of Emirati consulate in Erbil
- Six-thousand Emiratis have returned safely to the UAE
Updated: March 15, 2026, 2:47 AM