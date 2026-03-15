Iran threatens escalation after US hits 90 targets on Kharg Island

Middle East at a 'historical crossroads,' El Sisi says

F1 calls off Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix in April

IRGC commander rejects US claims its navy has been destroyed

Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 826

Israel and Lebanon 'to hold US-mediated direct talks'

Attacks on UN peacekeepers could amount to war crimes, Guterres says

UAE, Qatar and KRG condemn targeting of Emirati consulate in Erbil