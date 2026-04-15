US says Iran's sea trade completely halted as Trump touts 'close' end to war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

The US Central Command (Centcom) said it has “fully implemented” a blockade of shipping from Iranian ports as President Donald Trump claimed the Iran war is “very close” to being over.

A second round of negotiations with Iran is expected in the coming days, with Mr Trump saying Tehran was keen to reach an agreement. The push for peace talks comes as “US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East”, Centcom said on Wednesday.

“In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” Centcom commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on X. The blockade of Iranian ports ⁠involves more than ⁠10,000 ​US ⁠military ‌personnel, more ​than a dozen warships and dozens of ​aircraft, Centcom ‌​has said.

The ⁠US ⁠blockade ​came into effect on Monday after meetings between Iranian and American officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, at the weekend failed to yield an agreement. But a backdoor push for diplomacy has been continuing, with Mr Trump hinting the end of the war is near, as well as a second round of talks.

The war with Iran is “very close to over”, Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “I think they want to make a deal very badly.”

Mr Trump, who has declared victory repeatedly since the war began, told the New York Post on Tuesday he expects a second round of negotiations with Iran to begin within days.

In an interview on ABC News, Mr Trump said there would be an “amazing two days ahead”. He added he did not think it would be necessary to extend the ceasefire, which ends on April 22.

“It could end either way but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild,” Mr Trump said, according to a post by ABC reporter Jonathan ⁠Karl on X.