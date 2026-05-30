PSG v Arsenal Champions League final ratings: Hakimi 8, Dembele 7; Saka 6, Havertz 8

Paris Saint-Germain retained their Uefa Champions League crown after beating Arsenal after a penalty shoot-out in Budapest on Saturday night.

The match had finished 1-1 following extra-time after Kai Havertz's early goal for Arsenal was cancelled out by PSG attacker Ousmane Dembele's second-half penalty.

But it would be the Frenchmen who came out on top when Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes blazed his penalty over the bar to hand PSG a 4-3 shoot-out victory.

It was a hard-fought win for Luis Enrique's men and a polar opposite of last year's final when they blew away Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

The French champions ​made the worst possible start after Kai Havertz fired the English title-winners into the lead in the sixth minute, lashing a rising shot past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

It looked like PSG would find no way through the meanest defence in Europe but Dembele levelled ​from the penalty spot ‌in the ⁠65th minute after ​a foul by Cristhian ​Mosquera ‌on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

A scrappy period of ⁠extra-time could not separate ⁠the sides but PSG held their nerve in the shoot-out to become the second club in the ​Champions League era to win the trophy in successive seasons.

What they said:

PSG attacker Desire Doue: “We are so, so proud tonight. So happy, so grateful, also because it was a tough game against a very good team. So we have to congratulate them because they had a really good season. But now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family, because I think we deserve it.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique: "It's stronger than last year because we knew before the match just how difficult it would be to play ​against Arsenal. As a club and a ‌city, it's incredible to win, ⁠and I think we deserved ​it over the course of the season. The final ​was ‌a real battle."

PSG ratings

Matvei Safonov – 7/10: Beaten at near post by Havertz's thunderous early goal. Then took knee to back of head from Marquinhos later in half than needed lengthy medical check. Not much to do after that until shoot-out when Arsenal twice missed target.

Achraf Hakimi – 8/10: Moroccan was doubt before game but fit to start. Showed frustration at Havertz time-wasting in first half by grabbing German round neck. Drilled free-kick straight at Raya after break. Ambitious effort with weaker left foot flew high over bar in extra-time. Scored in shoot-out.

Marquinhos – 8/10: Captain was unlucky that his attempted clearance that was blocked and sent Havertz on way to score opening goal. Fine block to prevent same player making it 2-0. Excellent night's work in end from Brazilian.

Willian Pacho – 8/10: Ecuadorian centre-half was impressive in game where defences were generally on top against the attackers and was not troubled by Havertz - bar his early goal - or striker Gyokeres when he came on as substitute.

Nuno Mendes – 7/10: Some unstoppable runs forward from back, one of which almost ended with Ruiz scoring just before half-time. Became less frequent after break. Had PSG hearts in mouth with challenge on Madueke that had Arsenal demanding penalty. Booked for pulling down Madueke. Saw penalty saved in shoot-out.

Vitinha – 8/10: Struggled to find any gaps or space in first half. Sprang into life in second. Pulled strings, found his passes, fizzed one shot over bar. Should have at least hit target with late strike which he curled over. Forced off with severe cramp in extra-time but still awarded player of the match.

Fabian Ruiz – 7/10: Three first-half attempts - one–shot – pulled across goal and well wide, one header over bar, one volley straight at keeper.

Joao Neves – 7/10: The wonderful PSG midfield three were kept under constant pressure by Arsenal press but PSG needed to move the ball quicker, which they did in second half resulting in deserved equaliser.

Desire Doue – 6/10: A couple of half chances in opening 45 minutes, with one shot blocked and another going well over bar. Last year's hero in the final teed-up chance for Vitinha that Portuguese should have done better with. Calm finish in shoot-out.

Ousmane Dembele – 7/10: No attempt on goal until wild strike high and end at end of first half. Confidently sent Raya the wrong way from the penalty spot to level scores with his 20th goal of season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 7/10: Winger who has lit up this year's competition but not given any time or space by Arsenal's iron defence in first half. Chopped down by Mosquera to earn side penalty. Saw shot deflected on to post 10 minutes later.

Substitutes

Bradley Barcola (On for Kvaratskhelia, 84') – 7/10: Immediately showed his electric pace when through on goal but was denied when Raya bravely dived at his feet to get to ball first. Could have won it in stoppage time but sliced shot into side netting.

Goncalo Ramos (On for Dembele, 90+5') – 6/10: Portuguese striker produced superb finish in what was first attempt of shoot-out.

Warren Zaire-Emery (On for Ruiz, 95') – 6/10: Unlucky not to start after superb season.

Lucas Beralda (On for Vitinha, 106') – N/A: Scored in shoot out.

Illia Zabarnyi (On for Marquinhos, 106') – N/A:

Arsenal ratings

David Raya – 8/10: Did not face shot on target until first-half stoppage time when Ruiz cracked volley straight at him which Spanish keeper gathered at second attempt. Got no where near Dembele penalty. One save in shoot-out.

Cristhian Mosquera – 6/10: Young Spaniard had looked impressive until being beaten by pace of Mendes just before half-time. Booked for persistent time-wasting just after break then gave away penalty with clumsy challenge on Kvaratskhelia. Hooked straight away.

William Saliba – 8/10: French centre-half showed what his quality with his calm show defensively while also able to carry ball out from back. Was beaten to ball by Kvaratskhelia ahead of Georgian hitting post.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10: Number of superb blocks and challenges in first half to deny likes of Kvaratskhelia and Doue shots on goal. Immense performance that summed up Brazilian's season … only to send penalty over bar that earned PSG victory.

Piero Hincapie- 8/10: Spanish left-back had been impeccable until poor clearance handed chance to Ruiz late in first half. That was rare blemish but was left passenger after picking up late injury after Arsenal used up all their substitutes.

Declan Rice – 8/10: England midfielder has some engine on him as he galloped up and down pitch throughout. Booked for complaining about penalty not being given in extra-time. Scored in shoot-out to level scores at 2-2.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8/10: Kept place ahead of Martin Zubimendi, teenage midfielder and certainly did not look out of place against his PSG counterparts. Vital touch to divert Kvaratskhelia shot into post.

Martin Odegaard – 6/10: Arsenal captain was quiet offensively until wonderful first-time pass to put Havertz through on goal. Sacrificed for striker immediately after Dembele scored from spot to make it 1-1.

Bukayo Saka – 6/10: Fizzed in teasing cross from right that almost found Trossard after 25 minutes but Safonov was able to divert away. Booked for dangerous play after lunging tackle on Doue. Quiet final for English attacker.

Leandro Trossard – 7/10: Charged down clearance to put Havertz through on goal for early goal. Belgian certainly showed his importance to defensive cause with relentless backtracking and harrying of PSG. No hint of him finding back of net, though.

Kai Havertz – 8/10: Drilled home cracking finish into roof of net from tight angle after just six minutes. Should have done better with chance at end of first half but lacked conviction and PSG were able to clear.

Substitutes

Jurrien Timber (On for Mosquera, 66') – 7/10: Not deemed fit enough to start but called into action after PSG levelled scores. Tried to sneak shot in at Safonov's near post late in extra-time but found side netting.

Viktor Gyokeres (On for Odegaard, 66') – 6/10: Arsenal's top-scorer offered had no sniff of goal after coming on until deep into extra-time when his shot was deflected wide. Gave ball away and earned booking in first half of extra-time for hauling down Ramos. Scored Arsenal's opening penalty of shoot-out.

Gabriel Martinelli (On for Trossard, 83') – 6/10: Overhit pass after counter-attack when he could have put either Gyokeres or Madueke in on goal. Screamed with delight and relief after scoring in shot-out.

Noni Madueke (On for Saka, 83') – 6/10: Arsenal felt they should have had penalty when England winger went down in box after challenge by Mendes but referee waved it away.

Eberechi Eze (On for Havertz, 91') – 6/10: No impact from ex-Crystal Palace attacker. Sent spot-kick wide in shoot-out after stuttered run-up.

Martin Zubimendi (On for Lewis-Skelly, 91') – 6/10: Helped tiring Arsenal keep it tight, albeit with little possession of ball.