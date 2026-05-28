Barcelona agree £69m fee for Gordon as Robertson closes in on Spurs switch

Barcelona have agreed a fee in excess of £69 million to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon while Andy Robertson is close to a switch to Tottenham after leaving Liverpool, according to reports.

Barcelona hope to finalise the deal with Gordon before he sets off to the World Cup with England, the BBC reported.

It is understood Spanish champions Barcelona have agreed to pay Newcastle in excess of €80 million – around £69.3m – to get their hands on a player they saw at close hand in the Uefa Champions League this season.

That news will come as a blow to Bayern Munich, who also coveted Gordon, as well as a series of other suitors.

It will also see the Magpies boost their coffers with a significant profit on the £45m they paid Everton in January 2023 at a time when they are looking to rebuild after a disappointing campaign.

Barca have turned their attention to bolstering their forward ranks after negotiations with Manchester United to extend Marcus Rashford's loan for another season reach an impasse.

United are insistent that Barca pay the England international's €30 million release clause to make the move permanent as per the original agreement that took Rashford to Camp Nou last season.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has acknowledged in recent weeks there is a possibility that Gordon could leave the club this summer.

Gordon has been a key figure in Newcastle’s return to prominence in recent seasons and his attacking partnership with Alexander Isak, who moved to Liverpool for £130m last summer, and Jacob Murphy proved fruitful.

His form was one of the driving forces in the run which helped the club end their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy with the 2024/25 League Cup title, although he did not play in the final because of suspension.

However, amid repeated speculation that he could leave Tyneside, Gordon’s influence has waned somewhat this season despite a return of 17 goals, 10 of them – including one against Barca – in the Champions League.

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Robertson, 32, is also World Cup-bound with Scotland and a free agent after playing his last game for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw with Brentford last weekend.

A deal in principle has been agreed with Tottenham, who secured their Premier League survival on the final day of the season thanks to a 1-0 win over Everton.

The North London club had courted Robertson in January and were close to securing the defender's services but the deal fell through as Liverpool were unable to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma.

The vastly experienced Robertson, who also has 92 caps for Scotland and will lead his country at this summer's World Cup, played 378 times for Liverpool and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 12 years at Anfield.

Manchester United are in advanced talks to make Atalanta's Brazil midfielder Ederson their first summer signing.

A deal for the 26-year-old is set to be close to completion, with United paying the Serie A club an initial fee of £35m, plus £3m in add-ons.

Ederson, who has 12 months left on his contract, has three full Brazil caps but has missed out on World Cup selection.