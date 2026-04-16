Bayern Munich v Real Madrid player ratings: Neuer 4, Kane 8; Camavinga 3, Mbappe 8

Bayern Munich knocked Real Madrid out of the Uefa Champions League after one of the all-time great European matches at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

An incredible quarter-final second leg started with an error from one of the Bayern heroes from their 2-1 win in the opener, when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer passed the ball straight to Arder Guler who scored after 34 seconds.

It was 1-1 five minutes later courtesy of Aleksandar Pavlovic's close-range header from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Guler restored Real's advantage with a curling free-kick which Neuer could not keep out.

Bayern were level again when top-scorer Harry Kane finished in typically clinical fashion only for Kylian Mbappe to make it 3-2 just before half-time and 4-4 on aggregate.

The goals temporarily stopped after the break but the excitement and tension continued as the game appeared to be heading towards extra-time.

Madrid's job was made much harder when substitute Eduardo Camavinga was rightly sent-off for two stupid fouls and Vincent Kompany's side then put one foot into the last four when Luis Diaz's deflected strike flew into the net in the 89th minute.

And the icing on the cake arrived in stoppage time when Michael Olise curled home a brilliant finish to make it 6-4 over the two legs.

Guler was shown a red card after the final whistle as Bayern celebrated a semi-final place where they will face a PSG side who knocked out Liverpool on Tuesday.

What they said:

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany: “It was a very emotional game. We had lots of possession and always had the feeling we could score. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid. They are always a threat. The boys were mentally strong today to recover from setbacks. The fans helped us as well. We stayed calm and always felt that our moment would come.”

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa: “That was a great match. We scored three goals and we had the chances to score more. I feel for [the players]. For the effort they made. It hurts because Real Madrid won't win their 16th title this year. I'm very proud. We're going back to Madrid after giving it our all.”

Bayern Munich ratings:

Manuel Neuer – 4/10: Extraordinary error within a minute passing the ball straight to Guler who curled home in style, then got hand to fee-kick from young Turk but could not keep it out for second. Point-blank save from Mbappe after half-time.

Josip Stanisic – 6/10: Fine charging run and powerful shot that was well saved by Lunin but guilty of leaving space behind him for Madrid's pacey attackers as he charged forward. Replaced at break.

Dayot Upamecano – 7/10: One textbook tackle that took ball off toes of Vinicius Jr who would have been in on goal. Fine assist from centre-half for Kane's goal. Left for dead by Mbappe's pace for Real's third. Sent two headed chances off target.

Jonathan Tah – 7/10: Felt like he did little wrong but unfortunate to find himself up against electric pace in Madrid forward line with Mbappe unplayable at times.

Konrad Laimer – 8/10: Vital covering challenge to prevent Mbappe putting Madrid 2-1 up and his running up and down pitch was relentless. Swapped flanks from left to right in second half.

Joshua Kimmich – 8/10: Fabulous inswinging corner gave Pavlovic simplest of finishes to make it 1-1 on night. Some crosser of the ball. Saw one shot palmed away by keeper.

Aleksandar Pavlovic – 7/10: First ever Champions League goal was glancing header from almost on goalline from perfect Kimmich cross. Relieved when his mistake that put in Vinicius Jr was sliced wide.

Michael Olise – 8/10: French winger having superb season but often found himself being double-teamed by Real. Curling shot palmed over bar by Lunin in 68th minute. Stunning run and finish to make it 4-3 on night.

Serge Gnabry – 7/10: First effort on goal came in 34th minute was low strike straight at keeper. Full of energy but no big moment and hooked on hour.

Luis Diaz – 7/10: Thought he had made it 3-3 but deflection sent low shot just wide after half-time. Dreadful first touch stopped him levelling scores 10 minutes later. Redeemed himself with thumping finish with slight deflection to make it 4-4.

Harry Kane – 8/10: Dipping strike just over bar immediately after Guler's shock early strike. Typical clinical finish into bottom corner made it 2-2 for 50th goal of season.

Substitutes

Alphonso Davies (on for Stanisic, 46') – 7/10: Gave Real something new to deal with. His attacking runs down their left-hand side caused problems.

Jamal Musiala (on for Gnabry, 61') – 8/10: A threat in attack from the moment he came on for his 50th Champions League appearance – at 23, became the youngest German player to reach that milestone. Clever drag back to set up Diaz goal.

Real Madrid ratings:

Andriy Lunin – 6/10: Nightmare time dealing with crosses. Left grasping for thin air and falling into back of net by Kimmich cross for Bayern's opener. No chance with other goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6/10: Wrong side of Pavlovic ahead of opener and poor positioning for Bayern's second. Pin point cross for Mbappe who should have made it 4-2. A familiar tale for the England outcast: defensive question marks, immaculate passing.

Antonio Rudiger – 6/10: German defender a should have been booked just after half-time for cynical foul on Gnabry having been close in first half to seeing yellow. Booking did arrive in 70th minute for demanding yellow for opponent.

Eder Militao – 7/10: Needless yellow card for foul on Kane minutes after England captain had scored. Embarrassing overreaction to slight hand in face from Kane claiming an elbow. Like Rudiger, skirted close to red card.

Ferland Mendy – 6/10: Kept on toes throughout by speed and skill of Olise who became huge danger in second half cutting inside from right wing. And that's exactly where the final goal came from.

Federico Valverde – 7/10: Provided vital support to Mendy in his battle with Olise. Allowed to move further up pitch when Camavinga came on and instantly saw shot saved by keeper.

Jude Bellingham – 7/10: Perfect ball down left for Vinicius Jr ahead of Mbappe's goal and certainly part of Madrid's attacking threat, if without impact of Mbappe or Vinicius Jr.

Arda Guler – 8/10: Stunning curling finish from 25 yards out after Neuer blunder to put Madrid up inside first minute, then brilliant free-kick to make it 2-1 just before half-hour mark. Shown red card after final whistle for abusing referee.

Brahim Diaz – 7/10: Sent lovely cross-field ball to set up chance for Vinicius Jr who went on to hit woodwork. A threat in first half but quiet in second before being taken off.

Kylian Mbappe – 8/10: Perfectly timed run and sidefooted finish to put side 3-2 ahead with his 15th goal of this Champions League campaign. Golden chance in 55th minute but hit too close to Neuer.

Vinicius Junior – 8/10: Should have earned early booking for foul and then pushing Kimmich. Clipped top of bar with shot before brilliant run and pass to assist Mbappe's goal.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga (on for Diaz, 61') – 3/10: Booked for blatantly dragging down Musiala then shown red card after holding on to ball after conceding foul on Kane.

Thiargo Pitarch (on for Alexander-Arnold, 90') – N/A.

Franco Mastantuono (on for Guler, 90') – N/A.