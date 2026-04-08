Real Madrid v Bayern Munich ratings: Vinicius 7, Mbappe 8; Neuer 9, Kane 8

Harry Kane was among the goals again as Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid 2-1 after a pulsating Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg at ⁠the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany's side had taken a deserved lead just before the break courtesy of Luis Diaz following a lovely move involving Kane and Serge Gnabry.

Then it was Kane himself who made it 2-0 straight after half-time with a precise strike after good work from Michael Olise. It was the England captain's 49th goal of 2025/26.

Kylian Mbappe, who had already been denied on three occasions by Bayern keeper and man-of- the-match Manuel Neuer, pulled a vital goal back in the 74th minute, finishing off a brilliant Trent-Alexander cross at the back post.

The second leg takes place in Germany next Wednesday with all still to play for after a high-tempo contest.

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What they said

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa: "Maybe that’s given them too much control. With the ball, there have been moments of wanting it, keeping it. I know it’s easy to say it from the outside, but if you don’t keep the ball, you take a foul, you sink them … It’s very difficult. And in that, we improved in the second half. But we’re alive. It’s clear."

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany: "You need quality, that’s the first thing. Of course, you need spirit and mentality too, but against a team as good as this, you need quality players. Our best players are performing right now, and that gives us a chance. We have to perform again next week."

Real Madrid ratings

Andriy Lunin – 7/10: Reaction save to prevent Gnabry putting Bayern ahead in first half. No chance with Diaz goal but arguably could have done better with Kane's finish.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6/10: Up against his former Liverpool teammate in Diaz and failed to stop the Colombian opening the scoring. Perfect low cross to set up Mbappe goal but showed sloppy side minutes later giving the ball away to start a Bayern attack.

Antonio Rudiger – 7/10: The 33-year-old was the Real'sonly player in Real starting XI over 27 and the German defender provided much-needed experience to a young team.

Dean Huijsen – 6/10: Busy first half as Bayern's attackers piled on pressure. Stuck to task but still taken off midway through the second half.

Alvaro Carreras – 5/10: Cleared off line in opening 10 minutes to deny Upamecano a goal and had his hands full trying to deal with Olise. Beaten to the ball far too easily in run-up to Kane's goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5/10: Given run around by Bayern midfielders in opening half, which saw the Frenchman harshly booked for a foul on Olise ruling him out of the second leg.

Federico Valverde – 7/10: Hat-trick hero against Man City in last round, Real's captain slotted a lovely pass to put Mbappe through on goal in first half but keeper saved well. Vital block on Kane shot after giving the ball away himself.

Thiago Pitarch – 5/10: Teenage midfielder almost gifted Gnabry a goal with a terrible back pass but was rescued by his goalkeeper. Lucky to escape booking for late challenge on Olise. Hooked not long after.

Arda Guler – 6/10: Turkish attacker slotted one perfect throughball for Mbappe but the French striker saw his shot saved. Quiet bar that moment of quality.

Kylian Mbappe – 8/10: French star had three attempts saved by Neuer, two of which were excellent stops low down. Sent another shot wide of the target from a tight angle. Finally scored after tapping home Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Vinicius Junior – 7/10: Saw a lovely curling finish saved by Neuer but his sloppy pass would end up with Bayern taking the lead. Failed to capitalise on Upamecano's error, sending his shot into side netting.

Substitutes

Jude Bellingham (for Thiago, 62') – 7/10: Set up a chance for Mbappe and made a big difference to Real's attack as Spanish side sprang into life after the break.

Eder Militao (for Huijsen, 62') – 7/10: Headed corner over minutes after coming on, then shot straight at Neuer. Fine block to prevent what would have been an open goal for Diaz.

Brahim Diaz (for Guler, 71') – 6/10: Shot straight at keeper when teammates were better placed.

Bayern Munich ratings

Manuel Neuer – 9/10: Veteran keeper made two excellent first-half saves to deny Vinicius and Mbappe. Another fabulous save from Mbappe in 65th minute.

Konrad Laimer – 6/10: Austrian full-back had a glorious chance in first minute but could only side-foot his shot way over the bar. Caught ball watching, which allowed Mbappe a shot at goal.

Dayot Upamecano – 7/10: Miss-kicked with the goal at his mercy on 10 minutes when he should have scored. One clumsy tackle on Vinicius in the box that Brazilian felt should have resulted in a penalty. Gifted a chance to same player with a dire back header.

Jonathon Tah – 7/10: Up against the toughest of opponents in Mbappe, who found Neuer in top form. Booked for a clumsy foul on the Frenchman.

Josip Stanisic – 8/10: Croatian produced a fine defensive performance at left-back, also joining attacks when possible. Excellent for Bayern.

Aleksandar Pavlovic – 8/10: Helped dominate middle of the park with Kimmich for a chunk of the match. Picked the pocket of Carreras to begin the move for Bayern's second.

Joshua Kimmich – 8/10: His crossing caused chaos in Real's defence as Bayern dominated early on. Ran the show in midfield for about an hour before Real kicked into gear.

Michael Olise – 8/10: French winger's pace and trickery were a constant threat down the right in the opening half. Set up Kane for Bayern's second goal. Superb slalom run ended with a shot straight at Lunin. Very quiet after that.

Serge Gnabry – 7/10: Two chances in one first-half minute as a result of Real errors. Failed to control a difficult Olise pass for first but should have scored second with close-range shot. Perfect pass for Diaz's goal.

Luis Diaz – 7/10: Provided Bayern with width down left but had not really threatened until giving his team a 41st-minute lead. Booked for a needless foul on Vinicius.

Harry Kane – 8/10: Teed-up Upamecano for early chance that Frenchman failed to finish and played part in Bayern opener. Scored with first shot on goal right after half-time. Volleyed another effort wide.

Substitutes

Jamal Musiala (for Gnabry, 69') – 6/10: Weak shot easily saved, then booked for a reckless tackle on Brahim after going to ground too early. Sent a miss-hit shot wide.

Alfonso Davies (for Laimer, 69') – 6/10: Teed-up chance for fellow sub Musiala, who could only send shhis ot wide.

Leon Goretzka (for Pavlovic, 90+3') – N/A.

Tom Bischof (for Diaz, 90+3') – N/A