Liverpool v PSG ratings: Isak 4, Salah 7; Marquinhos 8, Dembele 9

Holders Paris Saint-Germain are safely through to the Uefa Champions League semi-finals after a thoroughly deserved 4-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool.

Luis Enrique's side, who enjoyed a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, were made to fight by Liverpool at Anfield, but a late Ousmane Dembele double secured victory by the same margin.

But it had not been all plain sailing for PSG who had to withstand a second-half onslaught from the Merseysiders, roared on by a deafening home crowd.

Liverpool saw a penalty decision overturned after referee Maurizio Mariani was asked to look again at Willian Pacho's challenge on Alexis Mac Allister on the pitchside monitor.

Ultimately, the English side lacked the killer instinct in front of goal, with Hugo Ekitike carried off with what looked like a serious injury in the first half, while Alexander Isak did not make it out for the second after his return to the starting line-up.

The tie was effectively over in the 72nd minute thanks to a lovely Dembele finish. The French forward added the icing to the cake in injury time. PSG will meet either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round, with ​the German side leading 2-1 ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final second leg.

What they said:

Liverpool manager Arne Slot: “It's also the quality of [PSG] that they don't concede from the chances we had, and the finishing of Ousmane Dembele probably tells you why he won the Ballon d'Or and why Paris won the Champions League last season and have a good chance to win it again. Last week was tough and very difficult, but we've shown that we can improve a lot in a week.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique: “Two really good teams, Liverpool played a fantastic game, a lot of intensity. There were a few moments where we had the upper hand. Things got even tougher for us in the second half but we showed what kind of team we are. It was a wonderful quarter-final of the Champions League and great to come through and qualify for the semi-finals.”

Liverpool ratings

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 7/10: Produced an unorthodox punch-away save to deny Dembele's attempted lob but didn't have any more big saves to make until picking ball out of his own net after Dembele's fine strike in the 72nd minute. Also had no chance with the France international's second.

Jeremie Frimpong – 6/10: Had a tough task trying to deal with danger man Kvaratskhelia. The Dutchman had done OK against him in the first half but was still replaced for second half.

Ibrahima Konate – 8/10: Vital block to stop Dembele from getting on the end of a cross after a slick PSG move down the right just before the break. Delt well with PSG's dangerous attackers. Booked late on.

Virgil van Dijk – 7/10: Must have thought he was about to open the scoring only to be denied by a miraculous Marquinhos block.

Milos Kerkez – 7/10: Hungarian came close to making it 1-0 only for Safonov to produce an excellent stop. Should have scored in the 57th minute from a Salah cross put passed his shot wide of the target.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7/10: Couldn't provide one of his stunning goals that have lit up Liverpool's frustrating campaign.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7/10: Tried to make things happen but lacked the clinical final touch with his shooting. One driving run at PSG defence in the second half but failed to control his shot which flew over bar. Sent another strike straight at the keeper not long after.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10: Guilty of overplaying in midfield at times. Booked just before half-time for a reckless sliding tackle on Neves. Got himself in front of Pacho's challenge to earn a penalty but the decision was overturned. Skinned by Dembele ahead of his first goal.

Florian Wirtz – 6/10: The big-money signing played his part in the second-half attacking onslaught but not doing enough out of possession and Liverpool fans are still waiting for him to become the match-winner they were expecting.

Hugo Ekitike – 5/10: Started on the right of attack with Isak central but carried off before the half-hour mark in pain after suffering what looked like a snapped Achilles tendon after slipping with no one near him.

Alexander Isak – 4/10: Starting his first match since December, the Swedish striker headed an early chance from a corner straight at the keeper but that was about it as he touched the ball five times. Clearly not fit. Manager Slot said he would not last more than 45 minutes … and he was hooked at half-time.

Substitutes

Mohamed Salah (on for Ekitike, 30') – 7/10: Egyptian made an immediate impact with a cross into the box that almost ended with Kerkez and then Van Dijk scoring. Superb cross set up a chance for Kerkez that should have been taken.

Cody Gakpo (on for Isak, 46') – 7/10: On in central attacking role with Ekitike and Isak off the pitch, quickly making an impact by forcing keeper into a save low down at his near post. Lively and certainly more of a threat than Isak.

Joe Gomez (on for Frimpong, 46') – 5/10: Headed a corner over the bar but the defender lasted just 21 minutes before going off again.

Rio Ngumoha (on for Gomez, 67') – 7/10: Exciting teenager cut in and had a shot saved by keeper minutes after coming on but no repeat of his goal against Fulham at the weekend.

Curtis Jones (on for Mac Allister, 74') – 6/10: Came on with tie over one minute after Dembeles's first goal.

PSG ratings

Matvei Safonov – 7/10: First save of the game, low down to stop Kerkez scoring, was a good one. Decent stop at near post from Gakpo. Certainly busier than the first leg but still relatively untroubled.

Achraf Hakimi – 7/10: Usually reliable Moroccan right-back was caught ball watching in the second half, allowing Kerkez a free shot on goal which the Hungarian wasted. A rare slip from Mr Consistent.

Marquinhos – 8/10: Fabulous, goal-saving challenge from the captain to prevent Van Dijk making it 1-0. The Brazilian celebrated like he had scored a goal. Excellent performance from the PSG captain.

Willian Pacho – 8/10: One slip on the stroke of half-time almost left Salah in on goal but the big defender recovered to outmuscle the Egyptian and sniff out chance. Was adamant penalty given for foul on Mac Allister was wrong decision and was proved right.

Nuno Mendes – 7/10: Big blow for PSG to lose key left-back to injury late in the first half which had seen him look his usual reliable self in defence.

Warren Zaire-Emery – 7/10: Young French midfielder was neat and tidy in possession, full of running and certainly not overawed by Anfield cauldron.

Vitinha – 7/10: A bundle of energy in midfield as always looking to drive PSG attacks, although his impact was nullified after the break as Liverpool dominated midfield, until Dembele's strike.

Joao Neves – 7/10: No midfield dominance at Anfield like the first leg with Liverpool piling on pressure in the second half, but Portuguese still looked a class act when PSG sprayed the ball around at pace.

Desire Doue – 6/10: The odd flash of his quick footwork in the opening half but first-leg scorer was well marshalled by Liverpool's defence. Limped off early in the second half after being shoved into advertising board by Szoboszlai.

Ousmane Dembele – 9/10: Missed a hat-trick of chances in Paris and had two early attempts here. Finally scored to kill off the tie with a superb left-foot finish then calmly slotted home a second in injury-time.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 7/10: First leg's man of the match had the game's first shot on target, straight at the keeper for a comfortable save. Always a threat surging forward. Earned an assist for Dembele's goal and a fine pass in the run-up to teammate's second.

Substitutes

Lucas Hernandez (on for Mendes, 38') – 7/10: French full-back called into action early due to Mendes injury and tasked with dealing with a fired up Salah, which he managed without too many problems.

Bradley Barcola (on for Doue, 52') – 7/10: Played a part in run-up to Dembele's first goal, almost setting up another for the same player minutes later. Perfect tee-up for Dembele's second.

Lucas Beraldo (on for Zaire-Emery, 82') – N/A