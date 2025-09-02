Transfer deadline day: Isak completes record move to Liverpool as Premier League clubs spend more than £3bn

Alexander Isak completed a British record-breaking move from Newcastle United to Liverpool after the two clubs agreed a £125 million deal on transfer deadline day.

Isak's protracted switch to the reigning Premier League champions has dominated the summer headlines, with the 25-year-old effectively going on strike to try to force through the transfer.

Liverpool had seen a bid of £110m turned down by Newcastle with reports suggesting it would take an offer closer to £150m for the Magpies to sell their top scorer.

Isak has been training away from the first-team squad having played no part in their pre-season fixtures or the opening three games of the Premier League campaign, including a 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Relations between club and player hit a new low last week when Isak released a statement on Instagram criticising Newcastle over their stance.

"This is the next step for me in my career," said Isak, who will wear the No 9 shirt. "I'm super happy that I've been given this chance and I'm very motivated to do something well with it.

"I want to create history. I want to win trophies. That's ultimately the biggest motivation for me.

"This is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well."

But Newcastle's double striker swoop for Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade (£69m) and Yoane Wissa (£55m) from Brentford has paved the way for Isak to get his wish.

The deal beats the previous record set when Chelsea paid Benfica £106m for midfielder Enzo Fernandez in 2023, although Liverpool's £100m signing of German playmaker Florian Wirtz earlier this summer will rise to £116m should add-ons be achieved.

Liverpool missed out on signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi after a reported £35m deal was called off because the Eagles failed to bring in an adequate replacement.

The 25-year-old England centre-half, who scored a sensational goal in Palace's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, will remain at the club until at least January and becomes a free agent next summer.

Liverpool’s summer of record-breaking investment has underlined their determination to remain English football’s dominant force.

Fresh from sealing the Premier League crown by 10 points last season, Arne Slot’s side have carried that momentum into the new campaign, opening with three straight victories to sit top of the table once more.

The Merseyside club made headlines with the £100 million signing of German playmaker Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, a deal that could rise by a further £16m in performance-related add-ons. The 21-year-old’s arrival was the cornerstone of a transfer window in which Liverpool spent more than any team in Premier League history.

In addition to Wirtz, the champions recruited striker Hugo Ekitike, full-back Jeremie Frimpong, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, defenders Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni, and highly rated midfielder Armin Pecsi. The combined outlay eclipsed £400m, making Liverpool only the second English club to cross that threshold after Chelsea’s £401.2m spree in 2023.

The heavy spending was balanced in part by high-profile departures. Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both left Anfield for sizeable fees, while homegrown stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah also moved on as did Harvey Elliott. Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak completed a string of exits that brought in close to £190m.

Wissa, meanwhile, has been involved in a bitter stand-off of his own having issued a statement on Monday accusing Brentford of “unduly standing in his way” of a move to Newcastle.

The Magpies had seen an offer of £35m plus add-ons turned down last month, much to the frustration of 28-year-old Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Wissa wrote on Instagram that Brentford had “significantly changed its position” having previously “put in writing” that he could leave should a fair offer be made.

Earlier in the window, the DR Congo international removed all association with the club from his Instagram account.

Wissa told the Newcastle club website: "I'm really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

"I'm very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I've got dreams, I've got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can't wait to get started."

The double signing of Wissa and Woltemade comes as a welcome relief for manager Eddie Howe after the Tyneside club missed out on multiple attacking targets over the summer including Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, on top of the Isak stand-off.

Aston Villa made a triple deadline day swoop after agreeing deals for Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott.

Swedish defender Lindelof, 31, has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer and has signed a two-year contract with Villa.

Also leaving Old Trafford for Villa Park is 25-year-old winger Sancho agreed a season-long loan having failed to live up to expectations following his £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan back at Dortmund and last season at Chelsea, with the London club forking out £5m to get out of a £25m deal to sign him on a permanent deal.

Midfielder Elliott, 22, also moved to Villa Park on loan with an obligation to buy for £35m, having fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool.

As of Tuesday morning, there was no confirmation from Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain that the transfer of Gianluigi Donnarumma had gone through despite the clubs agreeing a fee of £25.9m for the Italian goalkeeper.

Donnarumma helped PSG win their first Uefa Champions League crown last season but has fallen out of favour with manager Luis Enrique.

Despite no official announcement as yet, the transfer is expected to be ratified by the Premier League. Donnarumma has made 74 appearances for Italy, winning player of the tournament when the Azzurri beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020.

Donnarumma's anticipated arrival at the Etihad Stadium will see Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson join Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Ederson, 32, has played 372 games for City during a hugely successful spell that has seen him win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Fifa Club World Cup, one Uefa Champions League and one Uefa Super Cup.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until September 12, meaning Fenerbahce still have time to complete Ederson's transfer.

Manchester United bolstered their goalkeeping ranks, signing Senne Lammens from Belgian club Royal Antwerp for £18.1m.

Lammens, 23, was targeted after United decided not to pursue their interest in Aston Villa's World Cup-winning stopper Emiliano Martinez.

The Red Devils have loaned out striker Rasmus Hojlund to Serie A champions Napoli in a deal which could be made permanent for £38m, while winger Antony has signed permanently for La Liga's Real Betis in a reported £21.6m switch.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani will spend the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the North London club's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Xavi Simons.

The 26-year-old spent last season on a temporary deal at Serie A side Juventus, where he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances, and has 31 France caps.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, 24, finally sealed his transfer to Bayern Munich with the Senegalese joining the German champions initially on loan or £14.3m that includes a mandatory obligation to buy for £56.2m linked to appearances.

