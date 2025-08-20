Alexander Isak said is a social media post that it is 'in the best interests of everyone' that he leaves Newcastle. PA
Alexander Isak said is a social media post that it is 'in the best interests of everyone' that he leaves Newcastle. PA

Sport

Football

Alexander Isak says relationship with Newcastle 'can't continue' after broken promises

Sweden striker breaks his silence over long-running transfer saga

Steve Luckings
August 20, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Alexander Isak has accused Newcastle United of breaking promises to him and insists the relationship “can't continue” after confirming he wants to quit the club.

Newcastle turned down a bid of £110 million from Premier League champions Liverpool earlier this month, stating that the Sweden striker was not for sale.

According to reports, Isak believed he had an agreement with Newcastle that he would be allowed to leave this summer if a leading club came in for him and offered the right price.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue,” Isak wrote on Instagram stories. “Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Isak, 25, was shortlisted for the PFA Men's Player of the Year and also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024/25 season at Monday's Professional Footballers' Association Awards in Manchester. He chose not to attend due to ongoing issues surrounding his future.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors,” he added.

Isak said Newcastle have known his position “for a long time” and said pushing a narrative that his wish to leave is a new development was “misleading”.

Newcastle stand firm

In response, Newcastle said in a statement that no commitment was made by a club official that Isak could leave this summer.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer,” the statement said.

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Isak missed Newcastle's goalless draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday, and Eddie Howe's side are set to play defending champions Liverpool on Monday.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. PA
Why do Newcastle want to keep Isak?

There are fairly obvious reasons Newcastle are so desperate to keep hold of their star striker.

Isak scored 27 goals across competitions last season, including 23 in the Premier League as the Magpies finished fifth to secure a return to Uefa Champions League football.

He also scored what proved to be the winning goal as Newcastle ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in March's League Cup final against Liverpool.

Isak has scored 62 goals since joining from Real Sociedad three years ago for a reported £63 million, making him by far the club's most prolific marksman.

Despite an sharp rise in new recruits over the past week, Newcastle manager Howe is light in the striker department, with Callum Wilson having departed St James' Park following the expiration of his contract.

Howe said last week there was still a chance Isak could be reintegrated into the Newcastle squad, despite the difficult situation.

Howe said the summer has been challenging given the absence of his star striker but that the squad has “really come together in the latter stages of preseason”.

Transfers in

Howe bolstered his squad with the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for £40m on Sunday, after securing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw for a reported £34.6m earlier in the week.

This added to July's £55m signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and the loan signing of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earlier this month.

Howe's priority, it is understood, is to recruit one and possibly two new strikers before the transfer window closes on September 1, which will become even more urgent should Liverpool or another club return with an improved offer for Isak.

Updated: August 20, 2025, 9:31 AM`
