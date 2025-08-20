Alexander Isak has accused Newcastle United of breaking promises to him and insists the relationship “can't continue” after confirming he wants to quit the club.

Newcastle turned down a bid of £110 million from Premier League champions Liverpool earlier this month, stating that the Sweden striker was not for sale.

According to reports, Isak believed he had an agreement with Newcastle that he would be allowed to leave this summer if a leading club came in for him and offered the right price.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue,” Isak wrote on Instagram stories. “Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Isak, 25, was shortlisted for the PFA Men's Player of the Year and also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024/25 season at Monday's Professional Footballers' Association Awards in Manchester. He chose not to attend due to ongoing issues surrounding his future.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors,” he added.

Isak said Newcastle have known his position “for a long time” and said pushing a narrative that his wish to leave is a new development was “misleading”.

Newcastle stand firm

In response, Newcastle said in a statement that no commitment was made by a club official that Isak could leave this summer.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer,” the statement said.

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Isak missed Newcastle's goalless draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday, and Eddie Howe's side are set to play defending champions Liverpool on Monday.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. PA

Why do Newcastle want to keep Isak?

There are fairly obvious reasons Newcastle are so desperate to keep hold of their star striker.

Isak scored 27 goals across competitions last season, including 23 in the Premier League as the Magpies finished fifth to secure a return to Uefa Champions League football.

He also scored what proved to be the winning goal as Newcastle ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in March's League Cup final against Liverpool.

Isak has scored 62 goals since joining from Real Sociedad three years ago for a reported £63 million, making him by far the club's most prolific marksman.

Despite an sharp rise in new recruits over the past week, Newcastle manager Howe is light in the striker department, with Callum Wilson having departed St James' Park following the expiration of his contract.

Howe said last week there was still a chance Isak could be reintegrated into the Newcastle squad, despite the difficult situation.

Howe said the summer has been challenging given the absence of his star striker but that the squad has “really come together in the latter stages of preseason”.

Transfers in

Howe bolstered his squad with the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for £40m on Sunday, after securing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw for a reported £34.6m earlier in the week.

This added to July's £55m signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and the loan signing of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earlier this month.

Howe's priority, it is understood, is to recruit one and possibly two new strikers before the transfer window closes on September 1, which will become even more urgent should Liverpool or another club return with an improved offer for Isak.

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin Favourite film: Marvel movies Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat