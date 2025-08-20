Mohamed Salah 'so proud' after winning record third PFA Player of the Year award

Mohamed Salah cemented his place in English football history by becoming the first player to win the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Men’s Player of the Year award three times, as Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey was named the women’s winner at Tuesday’s ceremony in Manchester.

The Liverpool forward, 33, was recognised after another standout season in which he scored 29 goals and laid on 18 assists to spearhead Arne Slot’s side to the Premier League title. His exploits in 2024/25 not only secured the PFA accolade but also added to the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize he collected earlier in the campaign – itself a record-equalling third.

“It’s something that makes me so proud,” Salah said as he accepted the award. “I look at myself now, a guy coming from Egypt and making it to the top level, making history today. It’s very special.”

Salah first won the PFA award in 2018 after his first season at Liverpool, and again in 2022, and this year came out on top of a six-man shortlist, voted for by PFA members from the 92 Premier League and Football League teams.

That shortlist included his Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister, along with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Salah’s award came at the end of an emotional summer for Liverpool, marked by heavy recruitment but also the death of striker Diogo Jota. Asked if the squad was stronger than the one that marched to last season’s title, Salah was reflective.

“It’s tricky to say yes or no,” he admitted. “We’ve brought in a lot of talent, but we also lost some great players and went through something very hard with what happened to one of our teammates.

“So you need to give your experience to the new players because playing for Liverpool is not easy at all. The pressure is huge. Virgil [van Dijk], me, and all the senior guys try to help them settle.”

Salah signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April, ending months of speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Mariona Caldentey with her PFA Players' Player of the Year Award. PA

On the women’s side, Caldentey was recognised for a superb first season at Arsenal following her switch from Barcelona. The 29-year-old netted 19 goals in all competitions, including decisive strikes in the Uefa Champions League as the Gunners lifted the trophy for the first time in more than a decade.

Signed as a winger, Caldentey has flourished in a deeper role. “Everyone at the club has made it so easy for me,” she said. “It feels like home. If you ask me my position, I don’t know what to answer – I just enjoy it and try to help my teammates.”

Arsenal’s record signing Olivia Smith was named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year after an impressive campaign with Liverpool, while Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers collected the men’s equivalent following his breakthrough season that included an England debut.

Salah was joined in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year by Liverpool colleagues Van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Mac Allister and new signing Milos Kerkez. Arsenal contributed William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rice, with Newcastle’s Isak, Nottingham Forest pair Matz Sels and Chris Wood also included.

In the Women’s Super League XI, Chelsea champions Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright were selected alongside Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Kim Little and Manchester United trio Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Maya Le Tissier and Jayde Riviere.

Elsewhere, Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford became the first Championship Player of the Year from his position, Wycombe’s Richard Kone was recognised in League One, and Bromley striker Michael Cheek claimed the League Two award after a prolific debut season in the Football League.