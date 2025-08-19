Haaland off the mark as new City signings shine: Premier League team of the week

The first weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season is done and dusted, with Championship winners Leeds United closing out the action with a 1-0 win over Everton at Elland Road on Monday.

Leeds sealed a quick return to the Premier League by edging the Championship title race last season, finishing on 100 points along with Burnley but with a better goal difference.

Lukas Nmecha took just five touches to register his first Premier League goal after being introduced as a late substitute, with the Wolfsburg signing converting from the spot to see Leeds take all three points.

The season kicked off on Friday, with Liverpool surrendering a two-goal lead before Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah scored to cap an emotional night against Bournemouth in which late striker Diogo Jota was remembered by the Kop.

Promoted Sunderland briefly held top spot on Saturday following a 3-0 win over West Ham United. It was the Black Cats' first Premier League win in eight years.

Manchester City's new signings shone in a prolific start for Pep Guardiola's side, with Erling Haaland also registering his first goals of the campaign in a 4-0 demolition of Wolves.

On Sunday, Arsenal showed Manchester United there is still plenty of room for improvement despite a massive summer outlay on new players as the Gunners left Old Trafford with a 1-0 win.

Here is our team of the week (4-3-3 formation).

Manager

Daniel Farke (Leeds United)

Has the unwanted record as the only manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in England's top tier, so masterminding Leeds' triumphant Premier League return, with the inspired late introduction of Nmecha, secured victory over Everton and a small measure of redemption for the German coach.

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal)

Pulled off seven saves to deny a new-look Manchester United attack as the Gunners got their season up and running with three points.

Defenders

Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

The Colombian was reliable when called upon in defence and offered menace going forward as Palace played out a goalless draw against Chelsea.

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Stood firm in the face of anything Manchester United could muster and also got an important flick that led to Arsenal's winner at Old Trafford.

Dan Ballard (Sunderland)

Regis Le Bris handed debuts to seven players in Sunderland's first match back in the English top flight in eight years but it was the stalwart of last season's promotion who shone brightest with a goal and a clean sheet against West Ham.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Man City)

With Wolves offering no attacking threat, the left-back was allowed to showcase his attacking and crossing skills against his former club.

Midfielders

Tijani Reijnders (Man City)

A goal, an assist and an all-round display capped a memorable first game in English football for City's new midfielder.

Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)

Brilliant in the Uefa Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the Senegalese was again the driving force as Spurs dominated Burnley to open their campaign with a 3-0 win.

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Showed immense courage to carry on after being the victim of racist abuse in the first half at Anfield. His two superb second-half goals are a testament to his character and quality.

Strikers

Erling Haaland (Man City)

He's back. City's chief consumer of goals bagged a brace in the 4-0 demolition of Wolves as City signalled their intent to reclaim their Premier League throne.

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Two superb finishes – the second an early contender for goal of the season – against Burnley was just the start the Brazilian and Spurs needed under new coach Thomas Frank.

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

A man-of-the-match performance on his Premier League debut. The 22-year-old Frenchman showed some delightful touches and no shortage of composure with a goal and an assist against Bournemouth.