Chelsea make underwhelming start to season against Crystal Palace

Chelsea's Premier League season got off to an unimpressive start at they survived an early scare when Crystal Palace had an Eberechi Eze goal controversially disallowed in a scrappy 0-0 draw.

Chelsea were hoping to carry the momentum from their Club World Cup victory last month but failed to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders.

The visitors looked to have taken the lead in the 13th minute but referee Darren England consulted the pitchside monitor and ruled Palace captain Marc Guehi, who pushed Moises Caicedo out of the way, was too close to Chelsea's defensive wall when Eze took a free kick on the edge of the area.

Chelsea, who finished fourth last season and also won the Conference League, gave starts to some of their recent signings including Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.

However, it was 18-year-old Brazilian substitute Estevao who made the most impact, with a lively performance down the right wing.

The Eagles key duo Guehi and Eze started despite speculation the England internationals are set to join Liverpool and Tottenham respectively.

Eze thought he had opened the scoring with a blistering free-kick that had too much power for Robert Sanchez.

The goal was disallowed for Guehi's role in creating a gap by man-handling Caicedo into the Chelsea wall.

Chelsea's demolition of European champions Paris Saint-Germain to win the Club World Cup last month had raised hopes they can challenge for a first Premier League title since 2017.

Cole Palmer and Pedro shone in the 3-0 win over PSG in the US 35 days ago, but were anonymous as Enzo Maresca had to turn to his bench for inspiration.

Nicolas Jackson was not in Maresca's squad after being made surplus to requirements, with Newcastle considering a bid, while Pedro was preferred at number nine to fellow new signing Liam Delap.

There was little worthy of home fans' enthusiasm in attack in the first half, but they showed appreciation for a wonderfully-timed tackle on Daniel Munoz by 19-year-old Josh Acheampong, making a third Premier League start in central defence, with Levi Colwill a long-term absentee and Wesley Fofana not risked.

The academy graduate staked a convincing claim for regular game time with a display of maturity and fulsome grit that was warmly received by an otherwise subdued crowd.

The best Chelsea chance of the half fell to Trevoh Chalobah, who fired high from eight yards after good work from debutant Gittens.

Chelsea also found inspiration in Estevao, who scored against them at the Club World Cup in his final game for Palmeiras.

The Brazilian has been hyped as one of the world's brightest young talents but lacked the composure to finish when he sliced high and wide from the middle of the box.

Eze was again almost the story when he drilled at goal and brought a two-handed save from Sanchez, then at the other end substitute Delap shot straight at Dean Henderson.

Nottingham Forest's Murillo, left, celebrates his side's third goal against Brentford. PA

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest made light of manager Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-season fears with a dominant 3-1 win over a much-changed Brentford.

Chris Wood struck twice either side of Dan Ndyoe's debut goal for Forest on a nightmare afternoon for new Brentford boss Keith Andrews.

The Bees have lost their manager, captain and top scorer in the off-season.

Thomas Frank left to take charge of Tottenham, Bryan Mbeumo got his dream move to United and Arsenal secured Christian Norgaard.

Yoane Wissa was also missing from the Brentford squad ahead of an expected move to Newcastle.

Igor Thiago's first goal for the club from the penalty spot late on was the only consolation for the visitors.

