Lamine Yamal on target and Marcus Rashford makes debut as Barcelona ease past nine-man Mallorca

Spanish champions Barcelona opened their Liga campaign on Saturday with an easy win as they played almost an hour against nine men on their way to a 3-0 victory in Mallorca.

Barcelona took their foot off the gas but their second-half stroll did not please coach Hansi Flick.

“They're three important points, but I didn't like the match,” he told broadcaster Movistar. “After going two goals up and following Mallorca's two red cards, I think the team only gave 50 per cent and I didn't like that.”

“Playing at 50 or 60 per cent is not possible against nine players.”

Two of Barcelona's Ballon d'Or nominees combined to put the visitors ahead after seven minutes, Lamine Yamal crossing for Raphinha to head in.

Yamal played a key role in the second goal after 23 minutes. Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo headed away the teenager's shot and then fell to the ground.

As the referee waved play on and Mallorca failed to clear, the ball fell to Ferran Torres. He fired home from the edge of the box.

“If I would be on the other side of the decision I also would be not happy but I always say to my team until the referee stops the match we have to continue,” added Flick.

“The referee didn't stop the match so there you go. That they are unhappy with that decision I can also imagine.”

Manu Morlanes was one of two Mallorca players booked for dissent as they told the referee he should have stopped the game.

Ten minutes later that sense of injustice deepened when Morlanes received a second yellow for a challenge on the rampant Yamal and was sent off.

In the 39th minute, as Barcelona's debutant goalkeeper Joan Garcia jumped to head a ball clear, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi challenged with his boot so high he planted his studs on Garcia's cheek. Muriqi also saw red.

Barcelona strolled through the second half. Flick brought on summer loan signing Marcus Rashford, whose league registration only cleared on Saturday morning, for his Liga debut.

Deep into injury time Yamal picked up the ball on the right, left three defenders trailing as he cut across the top of the penalty area and curled a left-foot shot into the top corner with the final kick of the game.

“He surprises you every day. He's a spectacular player,” said Flick.

In the evening's late games Valencia drew 1-1 at home to Real Sociedad. Diego Lopez gave the hosts a 57th-minute lead, Takefusa Kubo replied three minutes later.

In Vitoria, Argentine centre back Facundo Tenaglia fired home from close range after a free kick in added time to give hosts Alaves a 2-1 victory over promoted Levante.

Atletico Madrid start their campaign on Sunday at home to Sevilla. Real Madrid close the opening round on Tuesday against Osasuna.

On Friday, Jorge de Frutos scored the first goal of the new La Liga season to set Rayo Vallecano on their way to a 3-1 win over 10-man Girona.

Real Oviedo's return to the top flight after a 24-year absence began on a flat note with a 2-0 defeat at Villarreal.

