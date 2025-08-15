Barcelona salaries 2025/26: Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford on big money but Robert Lewandowski top

Barcelona will have their work cut out as they look to better their efforts from last season.

Last term, Barcelona completed a domestic treble and enthralled fans on their way to the Liga title, scoring 102 goals in the process.

They added to that by also winning the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. With a young and vibrant squad, Barca also reached the Uefa Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

Coach Hansi Flick could rely heavily on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal last term while Robert Lewandowski did not disappoint either.

Since they are restricted in the transfer market due to financial constraints, the Catalans have focused their attention on youngsters like Yamal, centre-back Pau Cubarsi and midfielder Pedri.

They did not stay completely inactive in the summer though. Barca brought in Marcus Rashford on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Back in May, Yamal was rewarded for his fine form when he signed a contract extension which keeps the 18-year-old superstar with the Blaugrana until the end of the 2030-31 season. It also elevated him towards the top end of a hefty wage bill.

Given the tight margins within which Barcelona have to operate financially, every player on the payroll has that much more scrutiny on him.

Below is the wage list of Barcelona players for the upcoming season. Data collected through reports and capology.com.

Highest-paid players at Barcelona for 2025-26

1. Robert Lewandowski – €400,000 per week

2. Frenkie de Jong – €365,000 per week

=3. Raphinha – €320,000 per week

=3. Lamine Yamal – €320,000 per week

5. Marcus Rashford – €269,000 per week*

6. Jules Kounde – €260,000 per week

=7. Ronald Araujo – €240,000 per week

=7. Dani Olmo – €240,000 per week

=7. Pedri – €240,000 per week

10. Ferran Torres – €192,000 per week

11. Gavi – €180,000 per week

12. Inigo Martinez – €174,000 per week

13. Andreas Christensen – €173,000 per week

=14. Joan Garcia – €120,000 per week

=14. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €120,000 per week

15. Eric Garcia – €115,000 per week

=16. Pau Cubarsi – €76,000 per week

=16. Fermin Lopez – €76,000 per week

18. Oriol Romeu – €67,000 per week

19. Inaki Pena – €62,000 per week

20. Wojciech Szczesny – €57,000 per week

21. Alejandro Balde – €32,000 per week

22. Hector Fort – €16,000 per week

23. Marc Casado- €10,000 per week

24. Gerard Martin – €8,000 per week

25. Marc Bernal – €6,000 per week

Note: Rashford reportedly took a 15% pay cut to seal loan from Manchester United

