Arsenal salaries for 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres among top earners as Gunners spend big in pursuit of silverware

Arsenal will be hoping this is the year they finally get to taste success after three near-misses when the Premier League season kicks off this weekend.

Mikel Arteta's team has not won a trophy since lifting the FA Cup five seasons back. However, the Gunners have turned into serious contenders for major honours.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the past three years and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The mission now is to go one step further and clinch the main prize. For that, Arsenal have spent nearly £200 million in the transfer market, signing new striker Viktor Gyokeres, midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal have high hopes from Swedish striker Gyokeres, who arrives from Sporting Lisbon after a stellar season. The 27-year-old powered Sporting to the Portuguese title last season with 39 goals and also scored a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City.

Arsenal spent the closing months of last season without a recognised striker following major injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The hope is that the new season is luckier for them.

“We know what our targets are and what we want to achieve this season – there is a big belief in our ability to achieve that,” Arteta said.

“We have been very, very close the last few seasons and the whole team is going to determine whether we achieve that or not.

“But at the same time, we have to make sure that we don't lose sight of what we have to do on a daily basis to get to the levels that we want.”

Gunners supporters will be hoping their heavy investments finally bear fruit. Speaking of which, below are the top earning players at the Emirates Stadium who will be tasked with bringing glory and silverware.

Data collected from capology.com, spotrac.com and reports.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal's highest-paid players for 2025-26

1. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

2. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000 per week

3. Declan Rice – £240,000 per week

4. Martin Odegaard – £240,000 per week

5. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000 per week

6. Bukayo Saka – £195,000 per week

7. William Saliba – £190,000 per week

8. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000 per week

=9. Ben White – £150,000 per week

=9. Oleksandr Zinchenko – £150,000 per week

=9. Gabriel Magalhaes – £150,000 per week

12. Mikel Merino – £130,000 per week

13. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000 per week

=14. David Raya – £100,000 per week

=14. Takehiro Tomiyasu – £100,000 per week

=14. Reiss Nelson – £100,000 per week

=17. Leandro Trossard – £90,000 per week

=17. Jurrien Timber – £90,000 per week

19. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000 per week

20. Jakub Kiwior – £58,000 per week

21. Albert Sambi Lokonga – £50,000 per week

22. Fabio Vieira – £45,000 per week

23. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £40,000 per week

Note: weekly salaries of Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga not known

