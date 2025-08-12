Chelsea salaries 2025/26: Outcast Raheem Sterling is top earner at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will begin the new season with a spring in their step after winning the inaugural Club World Cup last month in emphatic style, while also bolstering their squad with a string of rising stars.

Enzo Maresca had a solid debut season in the Premier League, with the Blues finishing fourth – 15 points behind champions Liverpool but enough for a Champions League spot.

Fans will be hoping the team can carry the momentum of their triumph at the Club World Cup where they crushed European champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final.

Chelsea were the last side other than City and Liverpool to lift the title back in 2017, and will be cautiously optimistic of the 2025-26 campaign.

Manager Maresca expressed confidence ahead of his second season at Stamford Bridge, having wrapped up preseason with a 4-1 victory over AC Milan.

New signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap were both on the scoresheet against Milan, however centre back Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury in training before that game which should keep the 22-year-old out for much of the new season.

Chelsea had also defeated Bundesliga runners-up Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in their opening preseason friendly.

“It's our second one (preseason game). But overall I'm very happy, and now we start the Premier League,” Maresca said.

“I'm confident in general and excited. We have another long season ahead and we are going to try to do our best.”

Chelsea are not done yet. They hope to sign winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United and RB Leipzig's Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also on their radar.

With big money already spent and more expensive purchases lined up, the Blues have raised about £200 million by selling players including goalkeepers Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga, wingers Noni Madueke and Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and striker Armando Broja.

That has resulted in a noticeable change in the wage bill of Chelsea for the upcoming campaign.

Raheem Sterling, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal and is very much surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, remains top.

Below is the list of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge for 2025-26. Data collected through reports, capology.com and spotrac.com.

Top earners at Chelsea for 2025-26

1. Raheem Sterling – £325,000 per week

2. Reece James – £250,000 per week

3. Wesley Fofana – £200,000 per week

4. Christopher Nkunku – £195,000 per week

5. Enzo Fernandez – £180,000 per week

6. Marc Cucurella – £175,000 per week

7. Pedro Neto – £160,000 per week

8. Moises Caicedo – £150,000 per week

9. Cole Palmer – £130,000 per week

=10. Joao Pedro – £120,000 per week

=10. Tosin Adarabioyo – £120,000 per week

=11. Ben Chilwell – £100,000 per week

=11. Levi Colwill – £100,000 per week

=11. Mykhailo Mudryk – £100,000 per week

=11. Liam Delap – £100,000 per week

=11. Nicolas Jackson – £100,000 per week

16. Benoit Badiashile – £90,000 per week

17. Robert Sanchez – £60,000 per week

=18. Carney Chukwuemeka – £50,000 per week

=18. Trevoh Chalobah – £50,000 per week

=20. Romeo Lavia – £45,000 per week

=20. Malo Gusto – £45,000 per week

=22. Deivid Washington – £40,000 per week

=22. Axel Disasi – £40,000 per week

=22. Gabriel Slonina – £40,000 per week

=25. David Fofana – £30,000 per week

=25. Andrey Santos – £30,000 per week

27. Renato Veiga – £25,000 per week

28. Aaron Anselmino – £15,000 per week

29. Caleb Wiley – £12,000 per week

30. Alfie Gilchrist – £10,000 per week

31. Tyrique George – £7,500 per week

32. Josh Acheampong – £5,000 per week

