Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged after nine years together.

Rodriguez, 31, shared the news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a large diamond ring on her finger, resting on the hand of the Portugal football star, 40.

She captioned the image: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

The couple have two daughters together – Alana, seven, and Bella, three.

Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He recently signed a two-year contract extension at the Saudi Pro League club until the summer of 2027.

-With agencies