Cristiano Ronaldo engaged: What to know about Georgina Rodriguez’s oval-cut ring, estimated at $4 million

Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, Rodriguez, 31, shared a photo of the couple holding hands with the caption, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

In the photograph, she is wearing a very notably large diamond ring.

Jeweller Mehul Pethani, from Cara Jewellers in Dubai, estimates that the oval-shaped diamond is at least 20 to 25 carats and a flawless cut. To buy the ring in the UAE, it would cost about $1.5 million, but from an international brand it could cost $3 to $4 million, he tells The National.

Meanwhile, US gem dealer and influencer Julia Hackman Chafe has posted a video with her insights into the diamond.

"My guess is that this is a 35 carat oval-shaped diamond, D flawless," Chafe says in a video posted on Instagram.

On the Gemological Institute of America's Diamond Grading Scale, D is the highest possible rating, listing it as colourless.

Explaining why she thought the diamond could be worth $3 million, Chafe references a Graff ring that features a 35.01-carat emerald-cut diamond, flanked by two triangular diamonds. The piece was sold at Sotheby's Joie de Vivre: A Journey in Jewels auction in June for $3.2 million.

Celebrities have had a long history of receiving very expensive engagement rings. In 2016, Mariah Carey was given a 35-carat emerald cut ring by billionaire James Packer, which he bought for $10 million from jeweller Wilfredo Rosado. The couple ended their relationship later the same year. Jay-Z proposed to Beyonce in 2007 with a 24-carat emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. At the time, he is said to have bought it for $5 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez with four of their five children. Reuters

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2016, meeting when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain.

The couple have two daughters together – Alana, seven, and Bella, three. Rodriguez is step-mother to the footballer's three older children, twins Mateo and Eva, eight, and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 15.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia. He recently signed a two-year contract extension at the Saudi Pro League club until the summer of 2027.

