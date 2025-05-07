'Proud of you, son': Cristiano Ronaldo beams as Cristiano Jr receives Portugal Under-15 call-up

Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy is set to continue with the news son Cristiano Jr has received his first call-up to Portugal’s Under-15 squad. Cristiano Jr's call-up may mark the start of what could become football's most compelling father-son succession story. The younger Ronaldo, 14, is on the books of Al Nassr, the same Saudi Pro league club where his famous father plies his trade. He will join up with the rest of the Portugal squad for a tournament in Croatia this month, facing Japan, Greece and England in his first taste of international football. "Proud of you, son," wrote 40-year-old Portugal captain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Ronaldo</a> on social media, sharing the squad announcement. As the younger Ronaldo takes his first tentative steps in international football with his father beaming with pride, the inescapable shadow of Ronaldo senior will forever loom large. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title, has scored a world record 136 goals in 219 internationals and is closing in on a barely fathomable <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/06/cristiano-ronaldo-not-focusing-on-1000-goal-mark-as-he-continues-fine-form-for-al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/06/cristiano-ronaldo-not-focusing-on-1000-goal-mark-as-he-continues-fine-form-for-al-nassr/">1,000 career goals</a>. Ronaldo Jr has already followed in his father's footsteps at club level, having played in the youth teams of the Portugal great's former clubs Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, before moving to Saudi Arabia with his family in early 2023. The teenager reportedly netted 58 goals during his stint in Italy, while clips of Ronaldo Jr mimicking his father’s trademark 'Siu' celebration at Al Nassr have gone viral. In 2022, Ronaldo said his son was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/24/a-thousand-goals-trophies-or-playing-in-the-same-side-as-his-son-what-is-driving-cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/24/a-thousand-goals-trophies-or-playing-in-the-same-side-as-his-son-what-is-driving-cristiano-ronaldo/">eager to one day share the pitch with him</a>. "My son tells me, 'Dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!'" he revealed at the time. Despite Ronaldo Jr being born in the United States and spending much of his early childhood in Spain - granting him eligibility for three nations – his call-up by Portugal is likely an indication of his future international allegiance.