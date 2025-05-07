Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, left, is on Al Nassr's books, the Saudi Pro League club where his father plies his trade. AFP
'Proud of you, son': Cristiano Ronaldo beams as Cristiano Jr receives Portugal Under-15 call-up

Younger Ronaldo will join up with the rest of the Portugal squad for a tournament in Croatia this month

Steve Luckings
May 07, 2025