Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Al Riyadh. Getty Images
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Al Riyadh. Getty Images

Sport

Football

A thousand goals, trophies, or playing in the same side as his son - what is driving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Al Nassr's Portuguese striker shows no signs of slowing down despite turning 40, as he gets set for AFC Champions League Elite knockouts

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

April 24, 2025