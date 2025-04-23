When are the AFC Champions League Finals and how to watch?

For the first time in its storied history, the AFC Champions League will see its quarter-finals, semi-finals and final played in one city. Starting from Friday, seven matches will be played in nine days in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah to determine the kings of Asia. Each quarter-final features a team from West Region against a team from East Region. The first quarter-final takes place on Friday as Saudi champions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/">Al Hilal</a> take on South Korea's Gwangju at the King Abdullah Sports City, which will also host the final on May 3. Al Ahli will look to make home advantage count when they face Buriram United of Thailand before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Cristiano Ronaldo's</a> Al Nassr face last season's beaten finalists Yokohama F Marinos at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Japan's Kawasaki Frontale take on Qatari club Al Sadd on Sunday at the same venue. The semi-finals will be played on April 29 and 30. The winner of Al Hilal v Gwangju will face either Al Ahli or Buriram United while the winner of Yokohama/Al Nassr will take on the victor in the Kawasaki v Al Sadd match. All teams boast their own stars but few claim the attention quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/">Al Nassr</a> striker turned 40 in February but shows no signs of slowing down. The Portuguese has seven goals in six appearances in this season's competition, and the AFC Champions League represents both Ronaldo's and Nassr's last hope of lifting a trophy this season. As impressive as those stats are, they pale in comparison to Jasir Asani. The Albanian winger has notched nine goals in as many appearances as surprise package Gwanju finished fourth in the East Region. Yokohama's Anderson Lopes boasts the exact same stats as Asani. The Brazilian striker will be looking to exorcise the ghosts of last season when the Japanese club lost a two-legged final to UAE club Al Ain. Al Ahli's Algerian winger Riyadh Mahrez has saved his best performances this term for continental competition, bagging eight goals in 10 matches as well as providing seven assists. Al Hilal's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/25/ask-mina-fabio-capello-v-pep-guardiola-the-ageless-salem-al-dawsari-and-paul-pogbas-future/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/25/ask-mina-fabio-capello-v-pep-guardiola-the-ageless-salem-al-dawsari-and-paul-pogbas-future/">Salem Al Dawsari</a>, the 2022 Asian Player of the Year, has also found the net eight times as the Saudi club finished top dogs in the West Region. The Riyadh club will be looking to win a record-extending fifth Asian crown. As part of the AFC's revamp of its club competitions, the governing body in 2023 invited member associations to submit expressions of interest in hosting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/18/cristiano-ronaldo-and-al-nassr-kept-apart-from-riyadh-rivals-al-hilal-in-afc-champions-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/18/cristiano-ronaldo-and-al-nassr-kept-apart-from-riyadh-rivals-al-hilal-in-afc-champions-league/">AFC Champions League Elite – Final Stage</a> for a minimum of two seasons starting from 2024/25. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation was chosen ahead of Iraq's bid and so will also hold the final stages of next season's competition as well. The winning team will receive a winner's cheque of $12 million – the biggest ever purse in Asian club football history. The losing finalist will also receive a threefold increase of $6 million. If you are in the UAE you can watch the matches on Abu Dhabi Sports TV. Those in Saudi Arabia wishing to watch can do so via Shahid. For a full list of official broadcasters go to <a href="https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league/where_to_watch.html" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league/where_to_watch.html">www.the-afc.com</a>.