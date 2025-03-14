Al Hilal's Brazilian forward Malcom, left, celebrates scoring their second goal against Pakhtakior with Marcos Leonardo, a summer signing from Benfica. Reuters
AFC Champions League: Rest of Asia has work to do to bridge chasm created by Saudi spending

Only one team from UAE remains in the top two competitions of continental football as Riyadh and Jeddah giants power on

Paul Radley
March 14, 2025