Cristiano Ronaldo still firing at 40 as he helps Al Nassr qualify for AFC Champions League quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo might have recently turned 40 but he is showing no signs of slowing down as the Portuguese great converted a penalty to help Al Nassr sail into the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite. Ronaldo's goal and a double from Jhon Duran powered Al Nassr to a 3-0 second leg win over Esteghlal. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/14/ronaldo-messi-highest-salary/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/14/ronaldo-messi-highest-salary/">Al Nassr captain Ronaldo </a>was rested for last week's goalless first-leg draw in Iran. He returned to lead the way at Al Awwal Park. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/">Al Nassr</a>, one of three Saudi Arabian sides to dominate the west region's group stage, needed only nine minutes to take the lead in Riyadh. Duran put the home team in front early with the Colombian lifting the ball over Seyed Hossein Hosseini after the Esteghlal goalkeeper gifted possession to the striker 30 yards from goal. Duran, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/01/jhon-duran-galeno-and-all-the-major-january-transfers-in-the-saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/01/jhon-duran-galeno-and-all-the-major-january-transfers-in-the-saudi-pro-league/">a winter signing from Premier League side Aston Villa</a>, registered his first goal in the competition. The Saudi side doubled their lead from the penalty spot as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Ronaldo </a>stepped up in the 27th minute to convert with typical confidence following Mohammad Niknafs' mistimed challenge on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/10/revitalised-sadio-mane-targeting-saudi-pro-league-title-with-al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/10/revitalised-sadio-mane-targeting-saudi-pro-league-title-with-al-nassr/">Sadio Mane</a>. Ronaldo casually stroked the spot-kick into the centre of the net to take his tally in this year's Champions League Elite to seven goals in six appearances. The Portuguese star is also the leading scorer in this season's Saudi Pro League with 18 goals. Esteghlal's night got even worse just before half time when they were reduced to 10 men when Mehran Ahmadi inadvertently caught Al Nassr defender Mohammed Al Fatil with a stray arm in the face while trying to shield the ball. VAR upgraded the foul to a yellow card and, with Ahmadi having earlier been booked, he was promptly sent off. Al Nassr went close to adding a third at the beginning of the second half. First, Duran had an effort saved only for Ayman Yahya's rebound to be cleared off the line. Minutes later, Duran thumped the Esteghlal crossbar with a shot from distance. Duran claimed his second goal of the game six minutes from time when he whipped a low strike into the bottom corner having earlier hit the post as Al Nassr eased through. "I think we played well," said Mane. "We created many chances and we scored three goals. I think we got our reward. "We pressed well together, we pushed them and they made mistakes and from that we scored three goals. We have a clean sheet and we cannot expect more than this." Ronaldo was elated after the match, sharing his joy with fans on social, posting on X "Quarter-finals, here we come!"