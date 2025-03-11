Al Wasl manager Milos Milojevic. Pawan Singh / The National
Al Wasl manager Milos Milojevic. Pawan Singh / The National

Sport

Football

UAE participation in AFC Champions League ends after Akram Afif sends Al Wasl crashing out

Domestic double winners lose to Al Sadd in Doha meaning there will be no UAE involvement in new finals competition in Jeddah

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 11, 2025