Wojciech Szczesny enjoying life at Barcelona after coming out of retirement

Six months ago Wojciech Szczesny was enjoying the golf courses and beaches of Marbella, content in retirement after a successful career that had taken him to some of Europe's biggest clubs and earned him 84 caps for Poland. Then he got a call from Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. The German had an injury crisis after first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a long-term knee injury. Flick asked Szczesny if he would consider coming out of retirement to act as back-up to Inaki Pena. Szczesny was happy to answer the call. But so impressive have the 34-year-old's performances been that he was promoted ahead of Pena in the pecking order. His shutout against Benfica in the Uefa Champions League first leg was his eighth in 14 games. The Spanish club hold a slender lead ahead of the return leg on Tuesday and goalkeeper Szczesny deserves a fair share of the credit for it. Pedri was named man of the match in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona">Barca's 1-0 win in Lisbon</a> last Wednesday but Polish veteran Szczesny said he merited at least "half" of the trophy, and the Spaniard said his teammate should have it. The goalkeeper will get another chance to win one himself at the Olympic Stadium with Portuguese visitors Benfica needing to go on the attack to turn the tie around. With Barcelona down to 10 men in the first leg after Pau Cubarsi's early red card, Szczesny made several fine saves to help the Catalans hold on after Raphinha sent them ahead. "He is fantastic, he helped us a lot, that is his job, we cannot hide it," said Flick. In August last year the former Arsenal goalkeeper hung up his boots and gloves, agreeing to terminate his deal with Juventus before heading to the south of Spain to enjoy his new life. "In September I was retired from football and I was enjoying my life on the beaches and golf courses of Marbella," said Szczesny on Instagram in January, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/">after winning the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia</a>. The goalkeeper was sent off in the final against Real Madrid, accepting he made a "bad decision". Later that month he also committed two glaring errors in Barca's thrilling 5-4 group stage win over Benfica, but in the weeks since has improved rapidly, with Flick maintaining his faith in him. Szczesny has now played 14 times for Barcelona across all competitions, with the club winning 12 of those matches and drawing the other two, despite his early wobbles. Szczesny's solid performances between the sticks have underpinned Barcelona's revival after a dismal end to 2024. With a run of four defeats in seven league games, the Catalans threw away their advantage in La Liga, usurped by Atletico Madrid in the final match before the winter break. Szczesny has started every Barcelona match in 2025 bar two, one of which he was suspended for after the Super Cup dismissal. Pena had started well after stepping in for the injured Ter Stegen but despite making no obvious mistakes, did not inspire full confidence in the defenders ahead of him. Flick said watching Szczesny on a daily basis at the training ground, he began to see that the veteran stopper could perform at a higher level. "When you watch players in training, you get a feeling, I discuss it with my staff, I see how the players work and what level they can reach," said Flick on Friday. "It was clear to everyone that Szczesny could reach this level. We all knew it. I make the decisions, but I talk with my coaching staff." The coach received his reward with Szczesny's first leg display against Benfica. However, when asked if it was his best performance for Barcelona, the goalkeeper produced a cool response. "It is still to come, don't worry," Szczesny told Movistar, with Barca fighting on three fronts for major trophies. Barcelona are favourites to progress against Benfica given their first leg lead, and the winner of the tie will face Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals.