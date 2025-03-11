Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during a training session. EPA
Wojciech Szczesny enjoying life at Barcelona after coming out of retirement

Goalkeeper answered Hansi Flick’s emergency call and has established himself as first choice ahead of Inaki Pena

Steve Luckings
March 11, 2025