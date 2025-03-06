Liverpool boss Arne Slot hails ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ Alisson Becker after PSG heroics

Arne Slot hailed Alisson Becker "the best goalkeeper in the world" after the Brazilian's heroics kept Paris Saint-Germain at bay and allowed Liverpool to grab a 1-0 advantage in their Uefa Champions League last-16 tie. PSG were much the better side throughout at Anfield, denied only by the brilliance of Alisson, who kept Liverpool in contention long enough for substitute Harvey Elliott to score in the 87th minute with their only shot on target. Slot said: “We’re the lucky ones, that’s clear for everyone. I think they were the much better team today, especially in the first half [when they had] three or four big, big chances. “In the second half, they were still the better team, still had a lot of shots on target but they were mainly from outside the box. “That’s why Alisson still had to make a lot of big saves. I have had some very good players as a manager but never the best goalkeeper in the world until now. “He showed that he is the best in the world today. To go away with a win here was probably a bit more than we deserved.” Alisson made nine saves from 27 shots against a side who had not been beaten since November and had scored 40 goals in winning their last 10 matches in a row. The Brazil international told TNT Sports it was “probably the performance of my life” as he broke Pepe Reina’s club record with his 22nd Champions League clean sheet. His nine saves were also the most on record (since 2003) by a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> goalkeeper in a Champions League match. Liverpool were fortunate VAR ruled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s first-half goal for offside and also decided Ibrahima Konate’s shoulder barge on Bradley Barcola did not warrant a red card. “We were lucky with the first half that the goal was fractionally offside,” added Slot. “I think if the referee would have blown his whistle [for the Konate offence] VAR would not have overturned it and it was also clear for me that he should not have overturned it because it wasn’t clearly wrong. “It’s a big decision, that’s true.” Slot also enjoyed great fortune with his substitutions, with one – Darwin Nunez – teeing up Elliott to score with his first touch after replacing Mohamed Salah late in the game. “A big moment for him. I can understand that he’s sometimes frustrated about the playing time he gets, because he’s a good player,” Slot said of Elliott. “He has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going. I have to give him big compliments for that. “But it wasn’t only Harvey, it was also the one that assisted, Darwin, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain">PSG</a> head coach Luis Enrique was not too disappointed by the result, which he believes they can recover in the second leg at Anfield next week. “We deserved more. Their best player was their goalkeeper – he was magnificent today,” he said. “Today wasn’t a game based on the stats or the details. We were far superior. We didn’t allow Liverpool to play. They were better than us for the first five minutes but, apart from that, it was us on top. “I’m so proud of my team, my players. I congratulate my players. A team can always improve. I’m a demanding coach. “All I can do is praise my players and motivate them. We’ll go there and make our fans proud of us.” Another team indebted to their goalkeeper was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona">Barcelona</a>, with Wojciech Szczesny unbeatable after the Spanish club were reduced to 10 men after an early red card to record a hard-fought win over Benfica Szczesny made some big saves at Benfica’s Stadium of Light in Barcelona's 1-0 away victory in the first leg of the round of 16. “We had a good goalkeeper today, which was fantastic for us,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We defended as a unit, and that’s the important thing. I am happy for him.” The first stop came seconds into the match when Szczesny showed quick reflexes to extend his right hand and deflect a close-range low shot by Benfica forward Kerem Akturkoglu. Szczesny also stopped a free kick taken by Orkun Kokcu in the 25th minute, after defender Pau Cubarsí was sent off with a straight red for a foul on forward Vangelis Pavlidis. Szczesny showed quick hands again for his third great save in the first half after a close-range header by Akturkoglu just before the interval. The Polish goalkeeper continued his good performance in the second half as Benfica kept pressing forward and creating scoring opportunities. One last effort came in stoppage time after a half-volley by substitute Renato Sanches. The 34-year-old Szczesny came out of retirement to join Barcelona after regular starter Marc-Andre ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury last year. Flick had to replace playmaker Dani Olmo with defender Ronald Araujo in the 28th minute after Cubarsi was ejected. Raphinha scored the only goal of the game just past the hour-mark, sending a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net. The second leg is next Tuesday in Barcelona. Lautaro Martinez became Inter Milan's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with his 18th goal in Europe's premier club competition, overtaking club great Sandro Mazzola's record. Brazilian Adriano also scored 18 goals in the Champions League, but that included qualifying games. Martinez's landmark goal is notable, given some of the forwards to have played for Inter, including Ronaldo, Christian Vieiri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He fired high into the corner of the net in the 50th minute in Rotterdam to double Inter's lead after Marcus Thuram struck in the 38th. The 2023 finalists could have been in an even more commanding position after the first leg, but but Piotr Zielinski’s penalty in the 65th minute was saved by Timon Wellenreuther. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/">Bayern Munich</a> took a giant step towards the quarter-finals after a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, which had defender Nordi Mukiele sent off in the second half. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane">Harry Kane</a> scored twice to end his four game-scoring drought and Jamal Musiala capitalised on a mistake from Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar to give Bayern a big advantage going to Leverkusen for the second leg next Tuesday. Kane’s second goal was a penalty, his 30th successful spot kick in a row. It was Bayern’s first win over a Leverkusen team coached by former player Xabi Alonso at the seventh attempt.