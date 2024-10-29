Qatar forward Akram Afif receives the trophy for AFC Player of the Year from Fifa president Gianni Infantino. AFP
Qatar forward Akram Afif receives the trophy for AFC Player of the Year from Fifa president Gianni Infantino. AFP

Sport

Football

Qatar's Akram Afif named Asian Player of the Year for second time

Forward recognised for domestic double and Asian Cup exploits

The National

October 29, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today