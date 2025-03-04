Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on February 28, 2025. Getty Images
Ivan Toney in running for England recall after hot scoring streak for Al Ahli in Saudi Pro League

Former Brentford striker’s hat-trick against Al Hilal last Friday means he has scored 12 goals in past seven games for club side

Gareth Cox

March 04, 2025