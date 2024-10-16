Thomas Tuchel 'very proud' after being appointed England manager

Thomas Tuchel said he is excited to work with “a special and talented group of players” after the German was announced as the new England manager on Wednesday. With the appointment of Tuchel, who will begin the role on January 1, the English Football Association brought to an end a three-month search for the next men's team manager following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/gareth-southgate-quits-as-england-manager-after-euro-2024-final-defeat/" target="_blank">resignation of Gareth Southgate</a> after eight years in the job. Interim manager Lee Carsley, who is coach of the Under-21 team, will remain in charge for the rest of England's Uefa Nations League campaign before handing the reins to Tuchel. The German will be assisted by Anthony Barry, whom he worked with during spells at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team,” Tuchel said in a statement released by the FA. “I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. "To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting. “Working closely with Anthony as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA, in particular [CEO] Mark [Bullingham] and [technical director] John [McDermott], for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together.” Tuchel will take into the role 17 years' worth of managerial experience; he followed in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp by getting his start at Bundesliga side Mainz before a two-year stint at Borussia Dortmund, where he won the German Cup in 2017. Tuchel then joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, winning Ligue 1 in his first two seasons in charge and the domestic treble in his second year. He remains the closest a manager has got to winning the Uefa Champions League with PSG having guided the club to the final in 2020 when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/champions-league-final-kingsley-coman-scores-winner-as-bayern-munich-beat-paris-saint-germain-1.1067471" target="_blank">lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich</a>. The German's third and final season in Paris was fraught with problems and he was eventually dismissed with PSG third in the Ligue 1 table. Tuchel was only out of work for less than two months and was appointed Chelsea manager in January 2021, with the club struggling under predecessor Frank Lampard. He led a remarkable revival, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/watch-chelsea-beat-manchester-city-1-0-to-win-champions-league-1.1232174" target="_blank">masterminding a Champions League triumph</a> and leading the club to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and into the FA Cup final. In his only full season at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel led Chelsea to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/02/12/chelsea-seal-first-fifa-club-world-cup-after-extra-time-win-against-palmeiras-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Fifa Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi</a> and into the League Cup and FA Cup finals, losing both to Liverpool on penalties. He also preserved their Champions League status by finishing third in the Premier League, despite chaos engulfing the club amid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/03/10/chelsea-freeze-what-the-abramovich-sanctions-mean-for-fans/" target="_blank">sanctions imposed on then-owner Roman Abramovich</a> following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/09/07/thomas-tuchel-sacking-shows-ruthlessness-still-going-strong-at-chelsea-despite-new-owners/" target="_blank">Tuchel lasted only a few weeks</a> into the 2022/23 season after falling out with Chelsea's new ownership group, sparking shock and anger among the club's fans. He was soon back in management, returning to his native Germany to replace Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich in March 2023. Tuchel guided Bayern to the Bundesliga title on a dramatic final day that saw rivals Borussia Dortmund held to a 2-2 draw by his former club Mainz to hand the trophy to the Bavarians. However, his second and only full season at Bayern proved challenging, with mixed results coupled with Bayer Leverkusen's relentless form leaving the defending champions quickly cut adrift in the title race. By February it was announced that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season, although an sharp rise in form led to a fans' petition requesting the manager to remain in charge. Tuchel will now become England's third foreign manager following the late Sven-Goran Eriksson of Sweden and Italian Fabio Capello. He will be the first from England's biggest football rivals Germany. “We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him,” said FA CEO Bullingham. “Our recruitment process has been very thorough. Before the Euros we had a contingency plan and outlined exactly the qualities we would be looking for in a coach. “Since Gareth resigned, we have worked through the candidate pool, meeting a number of coaches and evaluating them against that criteria. Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive. “Fundamentally we wanted to hire a coaching team to give us the best possible chance of winning a major tournament, and we believe they will do just that. Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026.” Tuchel will be tasked with building on the work of Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and successive European Championship finals.