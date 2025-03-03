Al Hilal’s season at a crossroads as they face Pakhtakor in AFC Champions League

It was the 87th minute and Ivan Toney netted the best of his three goals to complete a hat-trick and condemn Al Hilal to another defeat, their second in three Saudi Pro League matches. Salem Al Dawsari, the Hilal and national team captain, scored to raise hopes of a comeback. It was the Saudi forward's seventh goal in as many games. A Marcos Lenardo penalty added to the sense that a Hilal revival could be on. Fifteen minutes of added time might have offered the Saudi champions the opportunity to find an equaliser to make it 3-3, but the night belonged to Al Ahli and the in-form Toney. After impressive wins against Al Ittihad and Al Ahli earlier this season, Hilal have now suffered damaging defeats to their near rivals in the space of a week, and surrendered top spot in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">SPL</a> as a consequence. Former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank">Al Hilal</a> board member Abdul Karim Al Jasser was scathing in his criticism of coach Jorge Jesus, saying: "Jesus lacks tactical flexibility and is unable to address mistakes. He could have changed some players after the loss against Al Ittihad, such as bringing in Mohammed Al Owais instead of Yassine Bounou, to create more competitive opportunities among the players." This is not the first time Al Jasser has remarked on the decline in goalkeeper Bounou's performance. Criticism of the Moroccan is by no means limited to former Hilal employees either; the goalkeeper has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism from across Saudi Arabian media for the three goals conceded on Friday evening. The setback, Hilal's first defeat in eight encounters against Jeddah club Ahli, follows a worrying trend against their top-five rivals. There was a 1-1 draw in early November against Al Nassr that was followed by a 2-1 loss away to third place Al Qadsiah at the end of January. Factor in an exit in the King's Cup to Al Ittihad, and Tuesday's AFC Champions League fixture against Pakhtakor takes on even more importance. Al Hilal have won only one of their past five fixtures, with the biggest issue in defence. At the same stage during their record-breaking and unbeaten 2023/24 campaign, Hilal had conceded only 12 goals after 23 matches. They have already conceded 28 so far this season and Jesus needs to find a solution. The decision to start Joao Cancelo against Al Ahli despite admitting that the Portugal international was struggling with a knock prior to kick off backfired spectacularly. The defender was withdrawn just past the hour and the club said on Monday that he will be sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury. News of Cancelo's prolonged absence not only presents Jesus with a headache at full-back but also in attacking output. Since joining from Manchester City last summer, Cancelo has provided 11 assists and scored twice in 31 games across competitions for Al Hilal. Hilal went through the revamped AFC Champions League group phase undefeated to finish top of Group B, but Jesus will be forced to shuffle his defensive pack for the first leg against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in Tashkent. The outspoken Al Jasser went on to suggest there was a "significant problem in the locker room”. He also questioned the club's recruitment policy. "One of the main reasons for this weakness is the abandonment of influential local players, such as Salman Al Faraj and Mohammed Al Breik. This is in addition to the departure of Saud Abdulhamid, the loan of Musab Al Juwair, as well as the departure of Brazilian Michael without compensating them with players of the same capabilities," Al Jasser said. There is no respite for Hilal as they chase trophies on two fronts. A trip to Al Feiha on Friday before the return leg against Pakhtakor in Riyadh a week on Wednesday affords Jesus little time to find a solution or rush players back from injury. Hilal's best hopes for silverware again rest on the shoulders of Al Dawsari. If he can continue his rich vein of form, a record-extending fifth Asian Champions League crown and a 20th Saudi title can still be achieved. Saudi Pro League side Al Okhdood confirmed Paulo Sergio as their new head coach until the end of the season over the weekend. Al Okhdood have fallen into the relegation zone in their second season in the top flight but did secure a point in Sergio's first game in charge thanks to a last-minute equaliser against Al Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al Qadsiah have collected 13 wins in their last 16 matches and sit in third place in the league, one point behind giants Hilal. The 21-year-old Abdulaziz Al Othman, a bright spark in the team, scored in the 91st minute against Al Riyadh to secure another win as they maintain an unlikely challenge for the title.