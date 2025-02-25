Achraf Hakimi the beating heart of PSG’s push for Ligue 1 and Champions League glory

Achraf Hakimi’s double at the weekend helped Paris Saint-Germain overcome Lyon and maintain the French club's status as the only undefeated side left in Europe's 'Big Five' leagues this season. Coming hot on the heels of their 7-0 Uefa Champions League drubbing of Brest, PSG looked to be coasting to an 18th victory in 23 Ligue 1 games after taking a two-goal lead at the Groupama Stadium through Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele. Lyon were given hope by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/10/rayan-cherki-shows-again-why-hes-one-of-footballs-most-in-demand-talents/" target="_blank">Rayan Cherki's</a> 83rd-minute goal only for Hakimi to score again two minutes later with Corentin Tolisso's injury-time finish proving a consolation for the home side. Victory extended the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/" target="_blank">Parisian club's</a> lead at the top of the table to 13 points over Marseille, with Hakimi's scintillating form a key factor in their seemingly inevitable charge to a record-extending 13th French title. The Moroccan right-back can count himself lucky, though, to only receive a yellow card for his challenge on Nicolas Tagliafico, while PSG manager Luis Enrique was unimpressed by the lack of control displayed by his side in the final few minutes. Next week, attention turns to European competition as PSG face Liverpool in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/champions-league-real-madrid-face-derby-against-atletico-liverpool-draw-psg/" target="_blank">Uefa Champions League last 16</a> first leg at Parc des Princes. With Hakimi and Dembele in sparkling form – the French forward already has 24 goals this season, comfortably the best tally of his career – PSG will go into the match hoping to produce something special. But it will be a tough task against a Liverpool side who are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/24/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-calm-and-refuses-to-believe-premier-league-title-is-in-the-bag/" target="_blank">on course for a 20th English title</a> and also finished top in the Champions League group phase. The clash between two European football giants will also feature a battle between two of world’s finest right-backs, in Hakimi and England's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Hakimi's form has arguably been better this season, especially in Europe’s premier club competition where his contributions both in defence and attack were crucial to PSG reaching the knockout stages, albeit via the play-offs. In 10 Champions League appearances, the Moroccan has registered one goal, five assists, and 24 runs into key areas. His importance to PSG has already been made clear by Luis Enrique. “Of all the players that I've worked with, I've never met a better right-back than him,” the former Barcelona and Spanish national team coach said of Hakimi in November. “He's got enormous potential and room for improvement, and he's getting there. He's getting to know himself as a player but also as a man, and despite his young age, he's hugely experienced. “We want him to be a role model both on and off the pitch, and I think that he's on the right track in that respect. I'm seeing him improve, he's even better than he was last year.” There were rumours last year that Hakimi was being monitored by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold who has long been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/06/trent-alexander-arnold-not-affected-by-real-madrid-rumours-says-liverpool-boss-arne-slot/" target="_blank">linked with a move to reigning European champions Real Madrid</a>. Earlier this month, however, Hakimi agreed a new contract that should see him remain at PSG until at least 2029. Second-placed Marseille were left seething after their surprise 3-0 defeat at mid-table Auxerre at the weekend. OM were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when Derek Cornelius was sent off for a second yellow card shortly after the hour mark with the score at 1-0. While Algerian forward <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/05/algerians-gouiri-bennacer-and-jordans-al-tamari-among-the-big-mena-movers-in-winter-transfer-window/" target="_blank">Amine Gouiri</a> struggled to impose himself up front, countryman Ismael Bennacer produced a measured performance in midfield. But the result was overshadowed by angry comments made by Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi and president Pablo Longoria about refereeing decisions during the match. De Zerbi said he would never coach in France again after OM due to the “scandalous” refereeing while Spaniard Longoria took it a step further. “This is corruption … I’ve never seen anything like it. You can write it down: Pablo Longoria says it’s corruption,“ he fumed after the match. The French referees union (Safe) strongly condemned the outburst and are now looking to pursue Longoria in court. “Lawsuits will be filed for defamation. And against all those behind the hate messages and death threats received since last night,” the union said. But a contrite Longoria has since backtracked on his comments. “It wasn't appropriate and that word, yes, I regret it,” he said in an interview with AFP. “I'd like to say that there's no corruption in French football. But that there are things that aren't clear and that need to be improved, for everyone, yes. “I am very self-critical,” he added. “I cannot accept giving this type of image. A club president cannot behave like that. Nothing justifies that and I am not happy with myself. “Even if nothing justifies it, you have to understand how this anger arises. My first responsibility is to defend my club. “There have been many refereeing decisions this season in which I feel OM have been put at a disadvantage.”