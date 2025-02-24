Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their Premier League win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025. Victory took the Merseysiders 11 points clear at the top of the table. AFP

Sport

Football

Liverpool boss Arne Slot ‘calm’ and refuses to believe Premier League title is in the bag

A 2-0 victory at Manchester City took Liverpool 11 points clear at the top of the table

The National

February 24, 2025