New members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed

Two new members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council have been sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed at a ceremony in the emirate.

The senior officials took their oaths at an event also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the council.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, and Mohamed Alqadi, chairman of the emirate's Department of Education and Knowledge, were both sworn in.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated them and wished them success in carrying out their duties, state news agency Wam reported. The President said enhancing the quality of life across all levels in Abu Dhabi was a key priority of the council.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several sheikhs and officials.