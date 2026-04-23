Half of UAE government services to be powered by AI in two years

Half of UAE government services will be delivered using cutting-edge AI agents within two years, it has been announced.

The plan was unveiled on Thursday by the UAE Cabinet, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He said the strategy, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed, would make the UAE the first government in the world to operate at such a large scale through autonomous systems.

"AI is no longer a tool. It analyses, decides, executes and improves in real time. It will become our executive partner to enhance services, accelerate decisions and raise efficiency," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"This transformation has a clear timeline. Two years. Performance across government will be measured by speed of adoption, quality of implementation and mastery of AI in redesigning government work."

Sheikh Mohammed said every federal employee would be trained to master AI, creating the "world’s strongest capabilities in AI-driven government".

The initiative will be overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with a task force led by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

"The world is changing. Technology is accelerating. Our principle remains constant. People come first. Our goal is a government that is faster, more responsive and more impactful," Sheikh Mohammed said.

UAE at heart of AI drive

The UAE government has been at the forefront of global efforts to harness the responsible and safe use of AI to boost efficiency and raise standards. Omar Al Olama was appointed as the world's first AI minister in 2017 to help guide the UAE's efforts to adopt the emerging technology.

The nation's commitment to the field was further demonstrated when it established the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2019.

Abu Dhabi had previously stated its goal to be the world's first AI-enabled government by 2027. A report released by Stanford University this month said the UAE was one of the top nations globally in AI adoption and attracting talent.

The UAE has also teamed up with the US to develop an AI campus, which will include 5GW of capacity for AI data centres, in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, a survey conducted by consulting firm KPMG found that UAE optimism on AI was significantly ahead of the global average. The UAE is also taking steps to ensure the country's next generation is equipped with the AI skills needed in an evolving workplace.

In May 2025, Sheikh Mohammed announced that AI would be introduced as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE. He said the move was being made to foster a “deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective” from an early age.