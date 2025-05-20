Recently announced plans for a 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi give reason for optimism for the UAE's AI ambitions. UAE Presidential Court
Recently announced plans for a 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi give reason for optimism for the UAE's AI ambitions. UAE Presidential Court

Future

Technology

Trump AI diplomacy: how security guarantees made the 5GW UAE-US AI Campus deal possible

US wants to limit China's access to advanced chips

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 20, 2025