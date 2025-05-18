Trump thanks 'amazing' UAE for visit

US President Donald Trump has spoken of a special relationship with the "amazing" UAE following last week's visit. In a video that opens with Air Force One flying over Palm Jebel Ali, he shares highlights, including his meeting with "magnificent" President Sheikh Mohamed. Mr Trump predicts the UAE will become a global leader in artificial intelligence after a deal to buy advanced semiconductors from US firms. “You're an amazing country,” President Trump said in the video, that was also shared by the White House. “You're a rich country. You can have your choice, but I know you'll never leave my side, and you know the special relationship that we and our country has. “We have now, I think, substantially over $10 trillion of investment, and now when I add the $1.4 trillion we easily break that number. <b>Read more:</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/17/murban-oil-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/05/17/murban-oil-donald-trump/">The significance of the UAE crude oil presented to Trump</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/16/donald-trump-gulf-tour-deals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/16/donald-trump-gulf-tour-deals/">Trump's Gulf tour ends with trillions in deals</a> “We really appreciate your confidence and investment, that's your biggest investment that you've ever made, and we really appreciate it. And we're gonna treat you very, as you should be, magnificently." Speaking about President Sheikh Mohamed, he said: "You're a magnificent man and it's an honour to be with you.” During Trump’s visit, plans were unveiled for a new 5 gigawatt UAE-US AI campus to be developed in Abu Dhabi. As one of the largest outside of the US, the campus will be a headquarters for multiple tech companies to develop AI technology for business. In the video, Trump said the partnership heralded a new era of AI for the UAE. “Our two countries also agreed to some of the world's most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies, a very big contract,” he said. “This will generate billions and billions of dollars in business and accelerate the UAE's plans to become a really major player in artificial intelligence. “It's a great tribute to the job you've done here. “I'm very proud to be representing the United States of America and thank you all for being here.”