From Chirac to Trump: The rich history of the UAE's Order of Zayed

US President Donald Trump joined an elite band of world leaders when he was granted the UAE's Order of Zayed on Thursday. The elaborate gold medal is considered the UAE's highest civilian award and is conferred on heads of state and leading dignitaries, typically during visits to the Emirates, in recognition of their contributions on the global stage. It serves as an enduring symbol of the warm friendship between the UAE and nations around the world and is an award that stretches back decades. It is named in honour of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, helping to further his legacy of international co-operation and humanitarianism. Mr Trump is the second US President to receive the accolade, with George W Bush also granted the Order of Zayed during his state visit in 2008. Japan's Emperor Naruhito was awarded the Order of Zayed during a visit to the UAE in January 1995, when he was his country's Crown Prince. The ceremony took place at Mushrif Palace in the capital. An eventful tour of the Emirates also included a trip to the top of the top of Jebel Hafeet and a chance to indulge in local passions at a camel race and a football match, as well as a cruise down Dubai Creek. Former French president Jacques Chirac received the Order of Zayed from the UAE Founder, Sheikh Zayed, during a visit to the Emirates in 1997. The UAE paid homage to the distinguished politician following his death in 2019 by naming a street after him. Jacques Chirac Street – which leads to Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island – was unveiled at a ceremony attended by dignitaries. China's President Xi Jinping was bestowed the Order of Zayed by the late President Sheikh Khalifa as part of his key visit to the UAE in 2018. He received the award in recognition of his efforts to develop and strengthen the friendship and co-operation between the UAE and China. Other global leaders and heads of state to be granted the award include Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of the first visit to the Emirates by a Russian leader in 2007; Saudi Arabia's King Salman; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In somewhat of a break from tradition, the UAE highlighted the achievements of its own leaders following the success of the Cop28 climate talks, held in Dubai in 2023. President Sheikh Mohamed awarded the Order of Zayed to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court at a ceremony in February 2024.