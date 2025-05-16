President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pose for a photo at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. AP Photo
President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pose for a photo at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. AP Photo

Business

Economy

Trump's Gulf tour ends with trillions in deals, a $400m Qatari jet and royal luxury

US and Qatar signed deals to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion