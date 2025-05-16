Trump's Gulf tour ends with trillions in deals, a $400m Qatari jet and royal luxury

During his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/">four-day visit to the Gulf,</a> US President Donald Trump did what he says he does best: deal-making. In the first foreign tour of his second presidency, Mr Trump secured<b> </b>billions of dollars worth of commercial deals and investment pledges for the US with a focus on sectors including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/05/16/etihad-airways-boeing-wide-bodies-deal-to-lift-its-2030-plan-to-double-the-fleet/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/05/16/etihad-airways-boeing-wide-bodies-deal-to-lift-its-2030-plan-to-double-the-fleet/">aviation</a>, artificial intelligence, technology, defence and energy. During his whirlwind tour of three Gulf states that began on Tuesday, Mr Trump has managed to secure record orders for US plane maker Boeing. The UAE's Etihad Airways booked 28 wide-body aircraft as part of a deal valued at $14.5 billion, while Qatar Airways will snap up 210 jets in an agreement worth $96 billion. On the last day of his tour, the American leader secured a $440 billion investment commitment by the UAE in the US energy sector over the next decade. “The US-UAE deals this week are very significant,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “A key development is the increased access to the most advanced US AI chips, which is very positive and important as the UAE moves towards a more knowledge-based economy. “AI is a central area of focus for the UAE and one of the challenges previously was access to chips in the US. AI will help boost efficiency in various economic sectors in the UAE, alongside the development of new ones, alongside attracting FDI – so that really stood out.” Here's a round-up of the dizzying multibillion dollar deals, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/05/16/etihad-airways-boeing-wide-bodies-deal-to-lift-its-2030-plan-to-double-the-fleet/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/05/16/etihad-airways-boeing-wide-bodies-deal-to-lift-its-2030-plan-to-double-the-fleet/">from aviation to AI</a>, that were signed during Mr Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, where he was met with lavish displays of luxury and warm hospitality. Saudi Arabia has committed to investing $600 billion in the US through a series of deals in energy, defence, technology, infrastructure and critical minerals. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh that “we will work in the next phase to complete additional agreements, reaching $1 trillion”. The US and Qatar said they signed deals on Wednesday to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion. They also announced economic deals totalling more than $243.5 billion between the countries. The US announced a host of commercial and investments deals with the UAE worth $200 billion. The two countries also agreed to deepen co-operation on artificial intelligence.