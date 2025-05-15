US President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. AP
US President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. AP

Business

Aviation

'A flying White House': What it will take to turn Qatar's 747 into Air Force One

Fitting out the Qatari plane to AF1 standards could cost about $1 billion and take up to three years, analysts say

The National

May 15, 2025