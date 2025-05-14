US and Qatar sign major agreements during 'historic' Trump visit to Doha

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a>, on Wednesday signed a number of agreements, including on aviation and defence co-operation. National flag carrier Qatar Airways placed an order for 160 aircraft worth more than $200 billion from US plane maker Boeing. Mr Trump said it was the largest order secured by the company. The two countries signed a range of defence agreements, including a letter of intent on defence co-operation and a deal for MQ-9B unmanned aerial vehicles. The White House said the total “economic exchange” could be worth at least $1.2 trillion. “I think after signing these documents, we are going to another level of relationship between Qatar and the United States,” said Sheikh Tamim said. “So I just wanted to thank you, Mr President, for this historic visit.” Doha is the second stop of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/trump-hails-bright-new-day-for-middle-east-on-first-day-of-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/trump-hails-bright-new-day-for-middle-east-on-first-day-of-gulf-visit/">Mr Trump's high-profile tour of the Gulf region</a>. The US leader landed at Hamad International Airport, where he was greeted by Sheikh Tamim. He was then received at the Amiri Diwan, the royal court, with a grand ceremony and a traditional welcome. His motorcade was flanked by ceremonial riders on camels and a military band. Mr Trump is travelling with Marco Rubio, his Secretary of State and acting national security adviser, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Guests at a state dinner on Wednesday evening were greeted by Sheikh Tamim and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher. Mr Trump's motorcade drove him to Doha's Lusail Palace for the dinner, where Trump ally <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/">Elon Musk</a> was among the guests. A private meeting between the Qatari and American leaders lasted more than two hours – longer than scheduled. Sheikh Tamim described the meeting as a “great” discussion that covered a wide range of issues. Mr Trump called it a “very interesting couple of hours”, during which they discussed topics including the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and trade relations. Observers say the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/israel-intensifies-air-strikes-on-gaza-with-more-than-70-killed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/israel-intensifies-air-strikes-on-gaza-with-more-than-70-killed/">war in Gaza</a> was also likely to have been part of the conversation. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and hostage envoy Adam Boehler met families of Israeli hostages at the Amiri Diwan, <i>Al Jazeera</i> reported. Earlier this week, Hamas released the US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, believed to be the last surviving American held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza. Since then, families of other captives have said hostages without US citizenship may now be at a disadvantage. Qatar, a key diplomatic player in the region, has taken a central role in Gaza ceasefire negotiations and humanitarian co-ordination. US-led negotiations for a deal to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/us-led-gaza-ceasefire-negotiations-make-tangible-progress/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/us-led-gaza-ceasefire-negotiations-make-tangible-progress/">pause the war</a> in Gaza are continuing. Sources told <i>The National </i>on Tuesday<i> </i>that talks were proceeding simultaneously in Egypt and Qatar, who, along with the US, have been mediating between Israel and Hamas since shortly after the war broke out in October 2023. The war erupted on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. Israel responded with a major military campaign in Gaza, where more than 52,900 Palestinians have since been killed, and much of the territory lies in ruins. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/israel-intensifies-air-strikes-on-gaza-with-more-than-70-killed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/israel-intensifies-air-strikes-on-gaza-with-more-than-70-killed/">Intensified attacks by Israel</a> killed at least 70 people on Wednesday, local authorities said. Sheikh Tamim said Mr Trump's visit represented a chance to bring peace to the region. “President Trump, I’ve known you for many years. I know that you are a man of peace,” he said at the Amiri Diwan. “I know that you want to bring peace to this region. We hope that this time we can do the wise thing and bring peace.” Mr Trump told Sheikh Tamim: “I want to thank you for everything and particularly our friendship. It’s been a very loyal, beautiful friendship.” He also praised the warm reception and the setting. “As a construction person, I’m seeing perfect marble,” he said. Mr Trump’s Gulf tour began on Tuesday in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/donald-trump-riyadh-gulf-trip/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/donald-trump-riyadh-gulf-trip/">Riyadh</a>, where he was also received with full ceremonial honours by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit highlighted the close personal and political ties between the two leaders and was centred around deepening economic co-operation, bolstering regional diplomacy and enhancing defence ties. The US leader's Gulf visit has been dubbed a “trillion-dollar tour”, reflecting the enormous value of deals and memorandums of understanding being pursued across Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. While Mr Trump is securing billions in investments and defence contracts, it is clear that he is also after high-stakes geopolitical wins – something that was on full display during his Saudi stop. In a major foreign policy shift, Mr Trump announced the lifting of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/trump-announces-lifting-of-syria-sanctions-ahead-of-meeting-with-al-shara/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/trump-announces-lifting-of-syria-sanctions-ahead-of-meeting-with-al-shara/">US sanctions</a> on Syria, offering the country an opportunity for economic recovery and signalling a pivot in American Middle East policy. He also urged Iran to return to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/11/iran-will-not-back-down-on-nuclear-rights-araghchi-says-before-us-talks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/11/iran-will-not-back-down-on-nuclear-rights-araghchi-says-before-us-talks/">nuclear negotiations</a>, though his call for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords was met with caution, largely due to Israel’s war on Gaza. Without a ceasefire and the establishment of a Palestinian state, establishing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia remains out of reach, despite Mr Trump’s strong desire to broker such a breakthrough. Mr Trump is scheduled to conclude his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/">tour</a> with a visit to the UAE, where further economic and security talks are on the agenda.