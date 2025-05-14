Boeing, the largest US exporter of manufactured goods, got a much-needed boost from the Qatar Airways aircraft order. Photo: Qatar Airways
Boeing, the largest US exporter of manufactured goods, got a much-needed boost from the Qatar Airways aircraft order. Photo: Qatar Airways

Business

Aviation

Boeing secures $200bn jet order from Qatar Airways that Trump says is 'largest'

The deal timing is 'politically savvy' but it is still the same order that the state-owned airline would place without the 'political fanfare', analysts say

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

May 14, 2025