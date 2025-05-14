Boeing secures $200bn jet order from Qatar Airways that Trump says is 'largest'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/01/qatar-airways-plans-to-acquire-25-stake-in-virgin-australia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/01/qatar-airways-plans-to-acquire-25-stake-in-virgin-australia/">Qatar Airways</a> has signed an agreement for 160 Boeing aircraft worth more than $200 billion, in a deal that US President Donald Trump said is the "largest" for the US aviation major. The deal, part of wider aviation and defence agreements between the two countries, was signed by Qatar Airways chief executive Badr Al Meer and Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg during Mr Trump's visit to Doha on Wednesday. The details of the order and delivery timelines were not disclosed. "Kelly ... congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there. Get them out there," Mr Trump said. Qatar Airways has been eyeing a new widebody order prior to Mr Trump's visit and analysts say the announcement today fulfills the state-owned airline's commercial needs. "Qatar Airways, like the other two big Gulf superconnectors, has large ongoing fleet replacement and growth needs," Richard Aboulafia, managing director of Washington-based aviation consultancy AeroDynamic Advisory, told <i>The National.</i> "Timing the Boeing part of these orders with President Trump’s visit was politically savvy, but it’s still the same order they’d place without the political fanfare." The agreement comes as Mr Trump aims to seal corporate deals with close allies to boost his image as a successful dealmaker. The pact also comes after Mr Trump's tariffs announcements last month tested his country's global trade alliances, roiled markets, worried investors and spurred international governments to negotiate their own customised trade deals with the US. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were all subject to a 10 per cent “reciprocal” tariff announced by Mr Trump last month. Economists argue the region <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/25/impact-of-us-tariffs-on-middle-east-economies-to-remain-limited-sp-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/25/impact-of-us-tariffs-on-middle-east-economies-to-remain-limited-sp-says/">will not be hugely affected</a> by these levies. Qatar Airways, a major Boeing customer, boosted its orderbook with more widebodies this week as it expands its global route network amid strong long-haul travel demand. The airline is benefiting from booming demand for leisure and business trips, connecting major international destinations through its hub in Doha. Hamad International Airport, the airline's home base, in March unveiled the completion of Concourses D and E, an expansion that will increase the hub's capacity to more than 65 million passengers annually. Boeing, the biggest US exporter of manufactured goods, got a much-needed boost from the Qatar Airways aircraft order. The troubled plane maker has come under increasing pressure after the US-China trade war sparked by Mr Trump's tariffs led some Chinese airlines to stop taking delivery of Boeing planes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/22/trump-to-visit-uae-qatar-and-saudi-arabia-in-first-middle-east-trip-of-his-new-term/">Mr Trump</a>'s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE this week is part of a diplomatic sweep through the region. He is planning to arrive in the Emirates on Thursday and Friday and is expected to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trumps-gulf-tour-to-focus-on-economic-deals-security-and-iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trumps-gulf-tour-to-focus-on-economic-deals-security-and-iran/">present a friendly face</a> to the region in contrast to some of the tough rhetoric directed at the EU, Ukraine and other countries. Saudi Arabia has already pledged to invest at least $600 billion in the US over the next four years, while the UAE plans to contribute $1.4 trillion over the next decade as part of an "investment framework".