Business

Aviation

Qatar Airways reveals new business class seat at UK's Farnborough airshow

Product will be introduced on the airline's Boeing 777X and Airbus A350 jets

Deena Kamel
22 July, 2024

Qatar Airways has selected Adient Aerospace, a joint venture of car-seat maker Adient and Boeing, to make its new business-class seat, a mock-up of which it revealed on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow.

The new QSuite Next-Gen will be available onboard the airline's Boeing 777X and Airbus A350 jets, and will be ready for introduction starting from the fourth quarter of 2025, Xia Cai, Qatar Airways' senior vice president of product development, told reporters at the event on Monday.

The previous version of the business-class seat was built by Collins Aerospace.

Plane makers are dealing with a shortage of parts, ranging from engines to cabin interiors, but Ms Cai said Qatar Airways is working very closely with its suppliers to ensure the new business class suite is handed over on schedule.

"It is a challenge ... but we are confident it will be delivered on time," she said.

Airlines are making significant investments in their first class and business-class cabins, focusing on more space and more privacy, and even splitting up the business-class cabin into different seat options.

The doors on Qatar Airways' new business class cabin will be taller for more privacy and lighter for environmental sustainability, Ms Cai said, adding that it raises the bar for travelling in style.

"I don't see any body that can come with a product in the next 10 years that can come close, in terms of space, comfort and also the experience of being in social travel," she said.

Qatar Airways' new business class suite will feature movable 4K OLED Panasonic Astrova IFE screens for a "more cinematic experience", it said.

The screens can be repositioned to the side to create the "largest social and productivity space in the sky" for up to four passengers in the Quad Suite, and up to two passengers in the Companion Suite, according to the airline.

The Quad suite will have increased space for dining together, and more privacy with taller, digitally controlled dividers.

With larger lie-flat and double beds, the new Quad suite will also offer a turn-down service with a "make my bed" feature.

The new Companion suite has similar features to the Quad suite, now with the revamp of offering the same shared space in window aisles.

Asked if Qatar Airways' business-class seats are becoming increasingly popular with leisure travellers, as opposed to corporate fliers, Ms Cai said there is demand from families and honeymooners.

Qatar Airways' group chief executive Badr Al Meer unveiled the new Qsuite during a speech that involved interacting with Sama, an AI flight attendant on a screen.

Updated: July 22, 2024, 11:04 PM

