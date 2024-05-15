Qatar Airways to acquire stake in southern African airline, CEO says

Doha-based airline is expected to announce the deal within two to three weeks, Badr Al Meer says

Qatar Airways flies to 30 countries across Africa. Leslie Pableo for The National

Qatar Airways flies to 30 countries across Africa. Leslie Pableo for The National

Deena Kamel author image
Deena Kamel
May 15, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Qatar Airways plans to buy a stake in an airline in southern Africa as part of its wider plans to grow its route network across the continent following its partnership with Kigali-based RwandAir.

An announcement of the deal could be made in the next two to three weeks, Qatar Airways' chief executive Badr Al Meer said at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Wednesday.

“We are the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa. This airline will complement the operation of Kigali as a hub and the operation of Rwandair as the airline that connects the west, east, north of Africa to the airline we're finalising the investment in,” he said.

Qatar Airways flies to 30 countries in Africa.

More to follow ...

Updated: May 15, 2024, 9:25 AM
AirlinesQatarSouth AfricaInvesting
Editor's picks
More from the national