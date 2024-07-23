Qatar Airways places additional order for 20 Boeing 777-9 jets at Farnborough Airshow

Qatar Airways has placed an order for an additional 20 Boeing 777-9 jets during the second day of the Farnborough International Airshow, taking its order book for the 777X family of aircraft to 94.

The order was finalised this year and listed as unidentified on Boeing's list of orders and deliveries, the US plane maker said on Tuesday.

The Doha-based airline now has 60 Boeing 777-9 passenger aircraft on order.

Qatar Airways is also the launch customer for the 777-8 freighter and has 34 of that cargo model on order.

"We appreciate their confidence that Boeing’s market-leading widebody family will provide outstanding fuel efficiency and a superior passenger experience for its global operations," Stephanie Pope, Boeing's chief of commercial airplanes unit, said.

Qatar Airways' group chief executive Badr Al Meer in June said the airline was in discussions with Airbus and Boeing about a wide-body aircraft order.

The order was in the three-digit range, the airline boss told reporters on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in Dubai.

Qatar Airways' new business class seat, the QSuite Next-Gen, will be available onboard the airline's Boeing 777X starting from the fourth quarter of 2025, Xia Cai, Qatar Airways' senior vice president of product development, told reporters at product reveal on Monday.

Emirates' boss Tim Clark said on Monday that he expects the first of the company's 205 Boeing 777X aircraft to enter service by 2026, extending delays on the programme, after the wide-body aircraft attains full certification at the end of 2025.

More to follow...

