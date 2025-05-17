US President Donald Trump receives a drop of Murban - the highest quality grade of oil in the world. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Majestic Murban: the significance of the UAE crude oil presented to Donald Trump

Robin M. Mills is chief executive of Qamar Energy, and author of The Myth of the Oil Crisis

May 17, 2025